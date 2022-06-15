New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/15/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Orlando City SC will take on New England Revolution on Wednesday, June 15 in MLS. The game at Gillette Stadium gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. New England currently has 19 points, ranking 15th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 21 points, and is 11th overall.
How to Watch New England vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and Orlando City SC Stats
- New England is scoring 1.7 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.4 per game (16th in league).
- Orlando City SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and New England is 21st defensively (1.7 conceded per match).
- New England's goal differential is 0, which ranks 12th in the league.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is -3, which is 18th in the league.
New England Key Players
- Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.
- New England's leader in assists is Carles Gil, who has three in 14 games (25th in league).
Orlando City SC Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 3-2
Away
5/28/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Home
6/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-1
Away
6/15/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
6/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
6/26/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
7/3/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Toronto FC
W 1-0
Away
5/22/2022
Austin FC
D 2-2
Away
5/28/2022
FC Dallas
L 3-1
Home
6/15/2022
New England
-
Away
6/18/2022
Houston
-
Home
6/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/4/2022
DC United
-
Home
