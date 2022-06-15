New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC will take on New England Revolution on Wednesday, June 15 in MLS. The game at Gillette Stadium gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. New England currently has 19 points, ranking 15th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 21 points, and is 11th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. Orlando City SC

  • Match Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England and Orlando City SC Stats

  • New England is scoring 1.7 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.4 per game (16th in league).
  • Orlando City SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and New England is 21st defensively (1.7 conceded per match).
  • New England's goal differential is 0, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is -3, which is 18th in the league.

New England Key Players

  • Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.
  • Buksa has six goals in 10 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • New England's leader in assists is Carles Gil, who has three in 14 games (25th in league).

Orlando City SC Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 3-2

Away

5/28/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Home

6/12/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 2-1

Away

6/15/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

6/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

6/26/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

7/3/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Toronto FC

W 1-0

Away

5/22/2022

Austin FC

D 2-2

Away

5/28/2022

FC Dallas

L 3-1

Home

6/15/2022

New England

-

Away

6/18/2022

Houston

-

Home

6/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/4/2022

DC United

-

Home

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Orlando City SC at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

