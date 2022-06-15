New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/15/2022

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC will take on New England Revolution on Wednesday, June 15 in MLS. The game at Gillette Stadium gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. New England currently has 19 points, ranking 15th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 21 points, and is 11th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and Orlando City SC Stats

New England is scoring 1.7 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.4 per game (16th in league).

Orlando City SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and New England is 21st defensively (1.7 conceded per match).

New England's goal differential is 0, which ranks 12th in the league.

Orlando City SC's goal differential is -3, which is 18th in the league.

New England Key Players

Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.



New England's leader in assists is Carles Gil, who has three in 14 games (25th in league).

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 FC Cincinnati W 3-2 Away 5/28/2022 Philadelphia D 1-1 Home 6/12/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-1 Away 6/15/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 6/19/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 6/26/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/3/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home

Orlando City SC Schedule