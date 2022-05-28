New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will include New England Revolution versus Philadelphia Union, with action starting from Gillette Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. New England is currently 18th in the league in points, with 15. Philadelphia is third, with 24.
How to Watch New England vs. Philadelphia
- Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New England and Philadelphia Stats
- New England puts up 1.8 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Philadelphia concedes 0.7 per match (first in league).
- Philadelphia is scoring 1.4 goals per match (11th in MLS), and New England is conceding 1.8 per match (22nd in league).
- New England's goal differential (-1) is 14th in the league.
- Philadelphia has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
New England Key Players
- Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.
- Brandon Bye is New England's leader in assists, with three (on 16 chances created) in 12 league appearances.
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Columbus
D 2-2
Home
5/15/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 2-2
Away
5/21/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 3-2
Away
5/28/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
6/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
6/15/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
6/18/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
New York
D 1-1
Home
5/18/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 0-0
Home
5/22/2022
Portland
W 2-0
Away
5/28/2022
New England
-
Away
6/18/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
6/26/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
6/29/2022
Chicago
-
Away
How To Watch
May
28
2022
Philadelphia Union at New England Revolution
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)