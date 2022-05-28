New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include New England Revolution versus Philadelphia Union, with action starting from Gillette Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. New England is currently 18th in the league in points, with 15. Philadelphia is third, with 24.

How to Watch New England vs. Philadelphia

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England and Philadelphia Stats

  • New England puts up 1.8 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Philadelphia concedes 0.7 per match (first in league).
  • Philadelphia is scoring 1.4 goals per match (11th in MLS), and New England is conceding 1.8 per match (22nd in league).
  • New England's goal differential (-1) is 14th in the league.
  • Philadelphia has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

New England Key Players

  • Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.
  • Brandon Bye is New England's leader in assists, with three (on 16 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Columbus

D 2-2

Home

5/15/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 2-2

Away

5/21/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 3-2

Away

5/28/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

6/12/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

6/15/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

6/18/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

New York

D 1-1

Home

5/18/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 0-0

Home

5/22/2022

Portland

W 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

New England

-

Away

6/18/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

6/26/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

6/29/2022

Chicago

-

Away

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Philadelphia Union at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

