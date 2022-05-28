New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include New England Revolution versus Philadelphia Union, with action starting from Gillette Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. New England is currently 18th in the league in points, with 15. Philadelphia is third, with 24.

How to Watch New England vs. Philadelphia

Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

New England and Philadelphia Stats

New England puts up 1.8 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Philadelphia concedes 0.7 per match (first in league).

Philadelphia is scoring 1.4 goals per match (11th in MLS), and New England is conceding 1.8 per match (22nd in league).

New England's goal differential (-1) is 14th in the league.

Philadelphia has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

New England Key Players

Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.

Brandon Bye is New England's leader in assists, with three (on 16 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Philadelphia Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Columbus D 2-2 Home 5/15/2022 Atlanta United FC D 2-2 Away 5/21/2022 FC Cincinnati W 3-2 Away 5/28/2022 Philadelphia - Home 6/12/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 6/15/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 6/18/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home

Philadelphia Schedule