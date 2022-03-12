Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) passes to forward Bobby Wood (7) during the second half against Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (3) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake will take to the pitch in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS from Gillette Stadium. New England is ninth overall in the league in points, with four. Real Salt Lake is 12th, with four.

How to Watch New England vs. Real Salt Lake

New England and Real Salt Lake Stats

  • New England scored 1.9 goals per match last season (first in MLS), and Real Salt Lake gave up 1.5 (25th).
  • Real Salt Lake scored 1.5 goals per game last season (sixth in MLS), and New England gave up 1.2 (eighth).
  • New England's goal differential last season (+24) was first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Real Salt Lake was 15th in the league last season, at 0.

New England Key Players

  • Adam Buksa had 17 goals over 33 games last season.
  • Over 31 league games last season, Gustavo Bou put up 15 goals.
  • Carles Gil's assist total hit 14 a season ago.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

  • Damir Kreilach had 16 goals in 36 games last season, sixth in the league.
  • Anderson Julio scored nine goals (on 21 shots).
  • Aaron Herrera contributed 10 assists (fifth in league) last season.

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Portland

D 2-2

Away

3/5/2022

FC Dallas

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

3/19/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

New York

-

Home

4/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

Real Salt Lake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Houston

D 0-0

Away

3/5/2022

Seattle

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

New England

-

Away

3/19/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

3/26/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

4/2/2022

Colorado

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Real Salt Lake at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
