Mar 5, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) passes to forward Bobby Wood (7) during the second half against Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (3) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake will take to the pitch in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS from Gillette Stadium. New England is ninth overall in the league in points, with four. Real Salt Lake is 12th, with four.

How to Watch New England vs. Real Salt Lake

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England and Real Salt Lake Stats

New England scored 1.9 goals per match last season (first in MLS), and Real Salt Lake gave up 1.5 (25th).

Real Salt Lake scored 1.5 goals per game last season (sixth in MLS), and New England gave up 1.2 (eighth).

New England's goal differential last season (+24) was first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Real Salt Lake was 15th in the league last season, at 0.

New England Key Players

Adam Buksa had 17 goals over 33 games last season.

Over 31 league games last season, Gustavo Bou put up 15 goals.

Carles Gil's assist total hit 14 a season ago.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Damir Kreilach had 16 goals in 36 games last season, sixth in the league.

Anderson Julio scored nine goals (on 21 shots).

Aaron Herrera contributed 10 assists (fifth in league) last season.

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Portland D 2-2 Away 3/5/2022 FC Dallas W 1-0 Home 3/12/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 3/19/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 4/2/2022 New York - Home 4/9/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away

Real Salt Lake Schedule