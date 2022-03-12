How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake will take to the pitch in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS from Gillette Stadium. New England is ninth overall in the league in points, with four. Real Salt Lake is 12th, with four.
How to Watch New England vs. Real Salt Lake
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New England and Real Salt Lake Stats
- New England scored 1.9 goals per match last season (first in MLS), and Real Salt Lake gave up 1.5 (25th).
- Real Salt Lake scored 1.5 goals per game last season (sixth in MLS), and New England gave up 1.2 (eighth).
- New England's goal differential last season (+24) was first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Real Salt Lake was 15th in the league last season, at 0.
New England Key Players
- Adam Buksa had 17 goals over 33 games last season.
- Over 31 league games last season, Gustavo Bou put up 15 goals.
- Carles Gil's assist total hit 14 a season ago.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
- Damir Kreilach had 16 goals in 36 games last season, sixth in the league.
- Anderson Julio scored nine goals (on 21 shots).
- Aaron Herrera contributed 10 assists (fifth in league) last season.
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Portland
D 2-2
Away
3/5/2022
FC Dallas
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
3/19/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
New York
-
Home
4/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Houston
D 0-0
Away
3/5/2022
Seattle
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
New England
-
Away
3/19/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
3/26/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
4/2/2022
Colorado
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
Real Salt Lake at New England Revolution
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)