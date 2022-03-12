How to Watch New York City FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York City FC midfielder Andres Jasson (21) defends against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome (11) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include New York City FC versus CF Montréal, with action starting from Yankee Stadium at 1:00 PM ET on . NYCFC is currently 19th in the league in points, with one. Montreal is 26th, with zero.

How to Watch NYCFC vs. Montreal

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

NYCFC and Montreal Stats

NYCFC scored 63 goals in 38 games last season (second in MLS), and Montreal conceded 44 (10th).

Montreal scored 1.4 goals per match last season (15th in MLS), and NYCFC allowed 1.1 (seventh in league).

NYCFC had a goal differential of +23 last season, third in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Montreal was 11th in the league last season, at +2.

NYCFC Key Players

Valentin Castellanos registered 22 goals in 35 games last season.

Jesus Medina had nine goals (in 37 league games).

Maxi Moralez's assist tally reached 13 a season ago.

Montreal Key Players

Romell Quioto scored eight goals (on 31 shots) last season.

Mason Toye contributed seven goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 14 league appearances.

Djordje Mihailovic has 12 assists last season, third in the league.

NYCFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Los Angeles L 1-0 Away 3/5/2022 Vancouver D 0-0 Away 3/12/2022 Montreal - Home 3/19/2022 Philadelphia - Home 4/2/2022 Toronto FC - Away 4/9/2022 DC United - Home

Montreal Schedule