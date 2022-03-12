How to Watch New York City FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will include New York City FC versus CF Montréal, with action starting from Yankee Stadium at 1:00 PM ET on . NYCFC is currently 19th in the league in points, with one. Montreal is 26th, with zero.
How to Watch NYCFC vs. Montreal
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
NYCFC and Montreal Stats
- NYCFC scored 63 goals in 38 games last season (second in MLS), and Montreal conceded 44 (10th).
- Montreal scored 1.4 goals per match last season (15th in MLS), and NYCFC allowed 1.1 (seventh in league).
- NYCFC had a goal differential of +23 last season, third in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Montreal was 11th in the league last season, at +2.
NYCFC Key Players
- Valentin Castellanos registered 22 goals in 35 games last season.
- Jesus Medina had nine goals (in 37 league games).
- Maxi Moralez's assist tally reached 13 a season ago.
Montreal Key Players
- Romell Quioto scored eight goals (on 31 shots) last season.
- Mason Toye contributed seven goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 14 league appearances.
- Djordje Mihailovic has 12 assists last season, third in the league.
NYCFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Los Angeles
L 1-0
Away
3/5/2022
Vancouver
D 0-0
Away
3/12/2022
Montreal
-
Home
3/19/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
4/2/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
4/9/2022
DC United
-
Home
Montreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Orlando City SC
L 2-0
Away
3/5/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-1
Home
3/12/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
3/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
4/9/2022
New York
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)