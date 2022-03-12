Skip to main content

How to Watch New York City FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York City FC midfielder Andres Jasson (21) defends against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome (11) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include New York City FC versus CF Montréal, with action starting from Yankee Stadium at 1:00 PM ET on . NYCFC is currently 19th in the league in points, with one. Montreal is 26th, with zero.

How to Watch NYCFC vs. Montreal

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
NYCFC and Montreal Stats

  • NYCFC scored 63 goals in 38 games last season (second in MLS), and Montreal conceded 44 (10th).
  • Montreal scored 1.4 goals per match last season (15th in MLS), and NYCFC allowed 1.1 (seventh in league).
  • NYCFC had a goal differential of +23 last season, third in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Montreal was 11th in the league last season, at +2.

NYCFC Key Players

  • Valentin Castellanos registered 22 goals in 35 games last season.
  • Jesus Medina had nine goals (in 37 league games).
  • Maxi Moralez's assist tally reached 13 a season ago.

Montreal Key Players

  • Romell Quioto scored eight goals (on 31 shots) last season.
  • Mason Toye contributed seven goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 14 league appearances.
  • Djordje Mihailovic has 12 assists last season, third in the league.

NYCFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Los Angeles

L 1-0

Away

3/5/2022

Vancouver

D 0-0

Away

3/12/2022

Montreal

-

Home

3/19/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

4/2/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

4/9/2022

DC United

-

Home

Montreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Orlando City SC

L 2-0

Away

3/5/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-1

Home

3/12/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

3/19/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

4/9/2022

New York

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
