How to Watch New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

Home field advantage for the Hudson River Derby has been crucial over the last four years, as the home team is undefeated in this rivalry over the last 10 matches.

The Red Bulls enter this game on a tough streak. They've managed only one win in their last eight matches and have played 11 consecutive games decided by one goal or less.

New York City FC currently sits in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference, just one point shy of Nashville for second place but only four points clear of the playoff line.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Bulls currently hold the series lead 11-6-2, but over the last 12 matchups it is evenly split 5-5-2.

After a three-game win streak to wrap up July, NYCFC has only won once in its last four matches and has not pulled off an away victory since beating LAFC 2-1 on May 29.

The Boys in Blue have an edge in scores and scorers, with three players over seven goals and a +16 goal differential. Valentín Castellanos leads NYFC with eight goals (three in the last three games). Jesús Medina and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi have seven each, while no Red Bull has more than four this season.

NYCFC’s veteran core may be the biggest difference between the squads so far this year. With an average age under 23, the Red Bulls are the youngest team in the league.

Regional restrictions may apply.