August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 20th installment of the Hudson River Derby unfolds at Red Bull Arena.
Author:

Home field advantage for the Hudson River Derby has been crucial over the last four years, as the home team is undefeated in this rivalry over the last 10 matches.

The Red Bulls enter this game on a tough streak. They've managed only one win in their last eight matches and have played 11 consecutive games decided by one goal or less.

New York City FC currently sits in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference, just one point shy of Nashville for second place but only four points clear of the playoff line.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Bulls currently hold the series lead 11-6-2, but over the last 12 matchups it is evenly split 5-5-2.

After a three-game win streak to wrap up July, NYCFC has only won once in its last four matches and has not pulled off an away victory since beating LAFC 2-1 on May 29.

The Boys in Blue have an edge in scores and scorers, with three players over seven goals and a +16 goal differential. Valentín Castellanos leads NYFC with eight goals (three in the last three games). Jesús Medina and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi have seven each, while no Red Bull has more than four this season.

NYCFC’s veteran core may be the biggest difference between the squads so far this year. With an average age under 23, the Red Bulls are the youngest team in the league. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: FS1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sioux Falls Storm Lorenzo Brown
Other

How to Watch Blizzard vs Storm

New York Red Bulls
Soccer

How to Watch New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx vs. Sky

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson
NFL

How to Watch Texans at Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts Sam Ehlinger
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Vikings

Orlando City Nani
Soccer

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Detroit Lions
NFL

How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions

Atlanta United
Soccer

How to Atlanta United FC at D.C. United

Inter Miami CF
Soccer

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy