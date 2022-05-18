New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls hosts Chicago Fire in MLS at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, May 18. The two clubs will face off at 7:30 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York is currently ninth in the league in points, with 19. Chicago is 25th, with 10.
How to Watch New York vs. Chicago
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and Chicago Stats
- New York is ninth in MLS in goals scored (17 in 11 games), and Chicago is 11th in goals conceded (13 in 11).
- Chicago puts up 0.7 goals per game (28th in MLS), and New York concedes 0.8 per match (second in league).
- New York has a goal differential of +8 for the season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Chicago has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer this season, with four goals in 10 games (31st in league).
- Morgan has four goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 10 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- New York's leader in assists is Patryk Klimala, who has three in 10 games (15th in league).
Chicago Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Chicago
W 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Home
5/14/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Away
5/18/2022
Chicago
-
Home
5/22/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
5/28/2022
DC United
-
Home
6/11/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
New York
L 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 4-1
Away
5/14/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 2-1
Home
5/18/2022
New York
-
Away
5/22/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
5/28/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
6/18/2022
DC United
-
Home
