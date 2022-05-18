New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls hosts Chicago Fire in MLS at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, May 18. The two clubs will face off at 7:30 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York is currently ninth in the league in points, with 19. Chicago is 25th, with 10.

How to Watch New York vs. Chicago

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and Chicago Stats

  • New York is ninth in MLS in goals scored (17 in 11 games), and Chicago is 11th in goals conceded (13 in 11).
  • Chicago puts up 0.7 goals per game (28th in MLS), and New York concedes 0.8 per match (second in league).
  • New York has a goal differential of +8 for the season, which ranks fifth in the league.
  • Chicago has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer this season, with four goals in 10 games (31st in league).
  • Morgan has four goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 10 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • New York's leader in assists is Patryk Klimala, who has three in 10 games (15th in league).

Chicago Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Chicago

W 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Home

5/14/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Away

5/18/2022

Chicago

-

Home

5/22/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

5/28/2022

DC United

-

Home

6/11/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

New York

L 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 4-1

Away

5/14/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 2-1

Home

5/18/2022

New York

-

Away

5/22/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

5/28/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

6/18/2022

DC United

-

Home

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Chicago Fire FC at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

