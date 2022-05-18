New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls hosts Chicago Fire in MLS at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, May 18. The two clubs will face off at 7:30 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York is currently ninth in the league in points, with 19. Chicago is 25th, with 10.

How to Watch New York vs. Chicago

Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and Chicago Stats

New York is ninth in MLS in goals scored (17 in 11 games), and Chicago is 11th in goals conceded (13 in 11).

Chicago puts up 0.7 goals per game (28th in MLS), and New York concedes 0.8 per match (second in league).

New York has a goal differential of +8 for the season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Chicago has a goal differential of -5 on the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer this season, with four goals in 10 games (31st in league).

Morgan has four goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 10 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

New York's leader in assists is Patryk Klimala, who has three in 10 games (15th in league).

Chicago Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Chicago W 2-1 Away 5/7/2022 Portland D 1-1 Home 5/14/2022 Philadelphia D 1-1 Away 5/18/2022 Chicago - Home 5/22/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 5/28/2022 DC United - Home 6/11/2022 Charlotte FC - Away

Chicago Schedule