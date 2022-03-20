New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sat., Mar. 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) reacts after a missed shot during the second half of a MLS game between the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC at Lower.com Field. Mls Toronto Fc At Columbus Crew

New York Red Bulls will host Columbus Crew in MLS at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, March 20. The two teams will square off at 2:00 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York currently has six points, ranking 12th overall in the league. Columbus has seven points, and is fifth overall.

How to Watch New York vs. Columbus

New York and Columbus Stats

  • New York is fourth in MLS in goals scored (seven in 3 matches), and Columbus is 11th in goals allowed (four in 3).
  • Columbus is scoring 3.0 goals per game (second in MLS), and New York is giving up 1.0 per game (seventh in league).
  • New York's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.
  • Columbus is second in the league in goal differential, at +5.

New York Key Players

  • New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has three goals (on eight shots) in three league games.
  • Omir Fernandez has one goal in three appearances, second-best on New York.
  • New York's leader in assists is Patryk Klimala, who has three in three games (first in league).

Columbus Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

San Jose

W 3-1

Away

3/5/2022

Toronto FC

W 4-1

Away

3/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

Columbus

-

Home

4/2/2022

New England

-

Away

4/9/2022

Montreal

-

Home

4/16/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Vancouver

W 4-0

Home

3/5/2022

San Jose

D 3-3

Away

3/12/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-1

Home

3/20/2022

New York

-

Away

4/2/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

4/16/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
