New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

New York Red Bulls will host Columbus Crew in MLS at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, March 20. The two teams will square off at 2:00 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York currently has six points, ranking 12th overall in the league. Columbus has seven points, and is fifth overall.

How to Watch New York vs. Columbus

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: MSG

Stadium: Red Bull Arena

New York and Columbus Stats

New York is fourth in MLS in goals scored (seven in 3 matches), and Columbus is 11th in goals allowed (four in 3).

Columbus is scoring 3.0 goals per game (second in MLS), and New York is giving up 1.0 per game (seventh in league).

New York's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.

Columbus is second in the league in goal differential, at +5.

New York Key Players

New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has three goals (on eight shots) in three league games.

Omir Fernandez has one goal in three appearances, second-best on New York.

New York's leader in assists is Patryk Klimala, who has three in three games (first in league).

Columbus Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 San Jose W 3-1 Away 3/5/2022 Toronto FC W 4-1 Away 3/13/2022 Minnesota United FC L 1-0 Home 3/20/2022 Columbus - Home 4/2/2022 New England - Away 4/9/2022 Montreal - Home 4/16/2022 FC Dallas - Home

Columbus Schedule