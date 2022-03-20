New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls will host Columbus Crew in MLS at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, March 20. The two teams will square off at 2:00 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York currently has six points, ranking 12th overall in the league. Columbus has seven points, and is fifth overall.
How to Watch New York vs. Columbus
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and Columbus Stats
- New York is fourth in MLS in goals scored (seven in 3 matches), and Columbus is 11th in goals allowed (four in 3).
- Columbus is scoring 3.0 goals per game (second in MLS), and New York is giving up 1.0 per game (seventh in league).
- New York's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.
- Columbus is second in the league in goal differential, at +5.
New York Key Players
- New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has three goals (on eight shots) in three league games.
- Omir Fernandez has one goal in three appearances, second-best on New York.
- New York's leader in assists is Patryk Klimala, who has three in three games (first in league).
Columbus Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
San Jose
W 3-1
Away
3/5/2022
Toronto FC
W 4-1
Away
3/13/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 1-0
Home
3/20/2022
Columbus
-
Home
4/2/2022
New England
-
Away
4/9/2022
Montreal
-
Home
4/16/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Vancouver
W 4-0
Home
3/5/2022
San Jose
D 3-3
Away
3/12/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-1
Home
3/20/2022
New York
-
Away
4/2/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
4/16/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
