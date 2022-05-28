Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Montclair, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) in action against Charlotte FC during the second half at Montclair State University Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls will host DC United in MLS at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, May 28. The two teams will battle at 7:00 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York is currently 10th overall in the league in points, with 20. DC United is 21st, with 14.

How to Watch New York vs. DC United

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and DC United Stats

  • New York is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and DC United is 19th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
  • DC United is 15th in MLS in goals scored (16 in 12 games), and New York is fourth in goals allowed (14 in 13).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is sixth in the league, at +6.
  • DC United is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 12 games (27th in league).
  • Morgan also has five goals (in 12 league games).
  • Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three in 12 games (15th in league).

DC United Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Away

5/18/2022

Chicago

D 3-3

Home

5/22/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

DC United

-

Home

6/11/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

6/26/2022

LAFC

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 2-2

Away

5/18/2022

NYCFC

L 2-0

Home

5/21/2022

Toronto FC

D 2-2

Home

5/28/2022

New York

-

Away

6/18/2022

Chicago

-

Away

6/25/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

7/4/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

How To Watch

May
28
2022

D.C. United at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
