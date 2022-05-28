How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls will host DC United in MLS at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, May 28. The two teams will battle at 7:00 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York is currently 10th overall in the league in points, with 20. DC United is 21st, with 14.
How to Watch New York vs. DC United
- Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and DC United Stats
- New York is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and DC United is 19th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
- DC United is 15th in MLS in goals scored (16 in 12 games), and New York is fourth in goals allowed (14 in 13).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is sixth in the league, at +6.
- DC United is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -3.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 12 games (27th in league).
- Morgan also has five goals (in 12 league games).
- Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three in 12 games (15th in league).
DC United Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Away
5/18/2022
Chicago
D 3-3
Home
5/22/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 2-0
Away
5/28/2022
DC United
-
Home
6/11/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 2-2
Away
5/18/2022
NYCFC
L 2-0
Home
5/21/2022
Toronto FC
D 2-2
Home
5/28/2022
New York
-
Away
6/18/2022
Chicago
-
Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
