May 25, 2022; Montclair, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) in action against Charlotte FC during the second half at Montclair State University Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls will host DC United in MLS at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, May 28. The two teams will battle at 7:00 PM ET, airing on MSG. New York is currently 10th overall in the league in points, with 20. DC United is 21st, with 14.

How to Watch New York vs. DC United

Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and DC United Stats

New York is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and DC United is 19th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).

DC United is 15th in MLS in goals scored (16 in 12 games), and New York is fourth in goals allowed (14 in 13).

In terms of goal differential, New York is sixth in the league, at +6.

DC United is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 12 games (27th in league).

Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three in 12 games (15th in league).

DC United Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Philadelphia D 1-1 Away 5/18/2022 Chicago D 3-3 Home 5/22/2022 Inter Miami CF L 2-0 Away 5/28/2022 DC United - Home 6/11/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 6/18/2022 Toronto FC - Home 6/26/2022 LAFC - Away

DC United Schedule