How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Jhon Espinoza (14) earns a yellow card for a foul on FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (29) in the second half at Soldier Field. Chicago FC and FC Dallas played to a 0-0 draw. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see FC Dallas meet up with New York Red Bulls. The game at Red Bull Arena gets underway at 7:00 PM ET. New York is currently ninth in the league in points, with 10. FC Dallas is sixth, with 11.

How to Watch New York vs. FC Dallas

New York and FC Dallas Stats

  • New York puts up 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and FC Dallas gives up 0.7 per match (third in league).
  • FC Dallas is fourth in MLS in goals scored (10 in 6 games), and New York is seventh in goals conceded (six in 6).
  • New York is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
  • FC Dallas' goal differential is +6, which is fourth in the league.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with three goals (on nine shots) in six league games.
  • Omir Fernandez is New York's second-leading scorer, with two goals in six league games.
  • Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three (on seven chances created) in six league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Columbus

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

New England

W 1-0

Away

4/9/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

4/24/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

4/30/2022

Chicago

-

Away

5/7/2022

Portland

-

Home

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Portland

W 4-1

Home

4/2/2022

Chicago

D 0-0

Away

4/9/2022

Colorado

W 3-1

Home

4/16/2022

New York

-

Away

4/23/2022

Houston

-

Home

4/30/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

5/7/2022

Seattle

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
