How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see FC Dallas meet up with New York Red Bulls. The game at Red Bull Arena gets underway at 7:00 PM ET. New York is currently ninth in the league in points, with 10. FC Dallas is sixth, with 11.
How to Watch New York vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and FC Dallas Stats
- New York puts up 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and FC Dallas gives up 0.7 per match (third in league).
- FC Dallas is fourth in MLS in goals scored (10 in 6 games), and New York is seventh in goals conceded (six in 6).
- New York is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
- FC Dallas' goal differential is +6, which is fourth in the league.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with three goals (on nine shots) in six league games.
- Omir Fernandez is New York's second-leading scorer, with two goals in six league games.
- Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three (on seven chances created) in six league appearances.
FC Dallas Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Columbus
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
New England
W 1-0
Away
4/9/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
4/24/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
4/30/2022
Chicago
-
Away
5/7/2022
Portland
-
Home
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Portland
W 4-1
Home
4/2/2022
Chicago
D 0-0
Away
4/9/2022
Colorado
W 3-1
Home
4/16/2022
New York
-
Away
4/23/2022
Houston
-
Home
4/30/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
5/7/2022
Seattle
-
Home
