Saturday's slate in MLS will see FC Dallas meet up with New York Red Bulls. The game at Red Bull Arena gets underway at 7:00 PM ET. New York is currently ninth in the league in points, with 10. FC Dallas is sixth, with 11.

How to Watch New York vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Red Bull Arena

New York and FC Dallas Stats

New York puts up 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and FC Dallas gives up 0.7 per match (third in league).

FC Dallas is fourth in MLS in goals scored (10 in 6 games), and New York is seventh in goals conceded (six in 6).

New York is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +4.

FC Dallas' goal differential is +6, which is fourth in the league.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with three goals (on nine shots) in six league games.

Omir Fernandez is New York's second-leading scorer, with two goals in six league games.

Patryk Klimala is New York's leader in assists, with three (on seven chances created) in six league appearances.

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Columbus D 1-1 Home 4/2/2022 New England W 1-0 Away 4/9/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Home 4/16/2022 FC Dallas - Home 4/24/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 4/30/2022 Chicago - Away 5/7/2022 Portland - Home

