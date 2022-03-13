How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will feature New York Red Bulls versus Minnesota United FC, with action beginning from Red Bull Arena at 7:00 PM ET on MSG. New York is sixth overall in the league in points, with six. Minnesota United FC is 22nd, with two.
How to Watch New York vs. Minnesota United FC
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New York and Minnesota United FC Stats
- New York was 21st in MLS in goals scored last season (39 in 35 games), and Minnesota United FC was 12th in goals allowed (47).
- Minnesota United FC put up 1.2 goals per game last season (20th in MLS), and New York conceded 1.0 (second in league).
- New York's goal differential last season was +5, 10th in the league.
- Minnesota United FC's goal differential last season was -4, 18th in the league.
New York Key Players
- Patryk Klimala put up eight goals in 30 games last season.
- Fabio put up seven goals (in 31 league games).
- Klimala's assist tally reached six assists last season.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
- Robin Lod had nine goals in 24 games last season, 26th in the league.
- Adrien Hunou contributed seven goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 29 league appearances.
- Franco Fragapane had nine assists (on 26 chances created) last season.
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
San Jose
W 3-1
Away
3/5/2022
Toronto FC
W 4-1
Away
3/13/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
3/20/2022
Columbus
-
Home
4/2/2022
New England
-
Away
4/9/2022
Montreal
-
Home
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Away
3/5/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
New York
-
Away
3/19/2022
San Jose
-
Home
4/2/2022
Seattle
-
Home
4/10/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Minnesota United FC at New York Red Bulls
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)