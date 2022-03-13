How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during a break in the action against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will feature New York Red Bulls versus Minnesota United FC, with action beginning from Red Bull Arena at 7:00 PM ET on MSG. New York is sixth overall in the league in points, with six. Minnesota United FC is 22nd, with two.

How to Watch New York vs. Minnesota United FC

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and Minnesota United FC Stats

New York was 21st in MLS in goals scored last season (39 in 35 games), and Minnesota United FC was 12th in goals allowed (47).

Minnesota United FC put up 1.2 goals per game last season (20th in MLS), and New York conceded 1.0 (second in league).

New York's goal differential last season was +5, 10th in the league.

Minnesota United FC's goal differential last season was -4, 18th in the league.

New York Key Players

Patryk Klimala put up eight goals in 30 games last season.

Fabio put up seven goals (in 31 league games).

Klimala's assist tally reached six assists last season.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Robin Lod had nine goals in 24 games last season, 26th in the league.

Adrien Hunou contributed seven goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 29 league appearances.

Franco Fragapane had nine assists (on 26 chances created) last season.

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 San Jose W 3-1 Away 3/5/2022 Toronto FC W 4-1 Away 3/13/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 3/20/2022 Columbus - Home 4/2/2022 New England - Away 4/9/2022 Montreal - Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule