How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during a break in the action against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will feature New York Red Bulls versus Minnesota United FC, with action beginning from Red Bull Arena at 7:00 PM ET on MSG. New York is sixth overall in the league in points, with six. Minnesota United FC is 22nd, with two.

How to Watch New York vs. Minnesota United FC

New York and Minnesota United FC Stats

  • New York was 21st in MLS in goals scored last season (39 in 35 games), and Minnesota United FC was 12th in goals allowed (47).
  • Minnesota United FC put up 1.2 goals per game last season (20th in MLS), and New York conceded 1.0 (second in league).
  • New York's goal differential last season was +5, 10th in the league.
  • Minnesota United FC's goal differential last season was -4, 18th in the league.

New York Key Players

  • Patryk Klimala put up eight goals in 30 games last season.
  • Fabio put up seven goals (in 31 league games).
  • Klimala's assist tally reached six assists last season.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

  • Robin Lod had nine goals in 24 games last season, 26th in the league.
  • Adrien Hunou contributed seven goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 29 league appearances.
  • Franco Fragapane had nine assists (on 26 chances created) last season.

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

San Jose

W 3-1

Away

3/5/2022

Toronto FC

W 4-1

Away

3/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

3/20/2022

Columbus

-

Home

4/2/2022

New England

-

Away

4/9/2022

Montreal

-

Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Away

3/5/2022

Nashville SC

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

New York

-

Away

3/19/2022

San Jose

-

Home

4/2/2022

Seattle

-

Home

4/10/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Minnesota United FC at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
