How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) reacts after scoring off a penalty kick in the second half against the Orlando City at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls and Portland Timbers will meet in MLS play on Saturday, May 7. The game at Red Bull Arena begins at 7:00 PM ET on MSG. New York currently has 17 points, ranking fourth in the league. Portland has 11 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch New York vs. Portland

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and Portland Stats

  • New York is scoring 1.7 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Portland is conceding 1.5 per match (20th in league).
  • Portland is scoring 1.0 goal per game (18th in MLS), and New York is conceding 0.8 per match (second in league).
  • New York has a goal differential of +8 on the season, fourth in the league.
  • Portland has a goal differential of -5 on the season, 23rd in the league.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with four goals (on 12 shots) in nine league games.
  • Patryk Klimala has three goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in nine league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • New York's leader in assists is Klimala, who has three (on seven chances created) in nine league appearances.

Portland Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

FC Dallas

D 0-0

Home

4/24/2022

Orlando City SC

W 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Chicago

W 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Portland

-

Home

5/14/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

5/18/2022

Chicago

-

Home

5/22/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Houston

D 0-0

Away

4/23/2022

Real Salt Lake

D 0-0

Home

4/30/2022

Colorado

L 2-0

Away

5/7/2022

New York

-

Away

5/14/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

5/18/2022

San Jose

-

Away

5/22/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Portland Timbers at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Soccer Ball
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
