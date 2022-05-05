How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls and Portland Timbers will meet in MLS play on Saturday, May 7. The game at Red Bull Arena begins at 7:00 PM ET on MSG. New York currently has 17 points, ranking fourth in the league. Portland has 11 points, and is 19th overall.
How to Watch New York vs. Portland
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New York and Portland Stats
- New York is scoring 1.7 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Portland is conceding 1.5 per match (20th in league).
- Portland is scoring 1.0 goal per game (18th in MLS), and New York is conceding 0.8 per match (second in league).
- New York has a goal differential of +8 on the season, fourth in the league.
- Portland has a goal differential of -5 on the season, 23rd in the league.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with four goals (on 12 shots) in nine league games.
- Patryk Klimala has three goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in nine league appearances, second-best on the team.
- New York's leader in assists is Klimala, who has three (on seven chances created) in nine league appearances.
Portland Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
FC Dallas
D 0-0
Home
4/24/2022
Orlando City SC
W 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Chicago
W 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Portland
-
Home
5/14/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
5/18/2022
Chicago
-
Home
5/22/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Houston
D 0-0
Away
4/23/2022
Real Salt Lake
D 0-0
Home
4/30/2022
Colorado
L 2-0
Away
5/7/2022
New York
-
Away
5/14/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
5/18/2022
San Jose
-
Away
5/22/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
