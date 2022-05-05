Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) reacts after scoring off a penalty kick in the second half against the Orlando City at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls and Portland Timbers will meet in MLS play on Saturday, May 7. The game at Red Bull Arena begins at 7:00 PM ET on MSG. New York currently has 17 points, ranking fourth in the league. Portland has 11 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch New York vs. Portland

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Red Bull Arena

New York and Portland Stats

New York is scoring 1.7 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Portland is conceding 1.5 per match (20th in league).

Portland is scoring 1.0 goal per game (18th in MLS), and New York is conceding 0.8 per match (second in league).

New York has a goal differential of +8 on the season, fourth in the league.

Portland has a goal differential of -5 on the season, 23rd in the league.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer, with four goals (on 12 shots) in nine league games.

Patryk Klimala has three goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in nine league appearances, second-best on the team.

New York's leader in assists is Klimala, who has three (on seven chances created) in nine league appearances.

Portland Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 FC Dallas D 0-0 Home 4/24/2022 Orlando City SC W 3-0 Away 4/30/2022 Chicago W 2-1 Away 5/7/2022 Portland - Home 5/14/2022 Philadelphia - Away 5/18/2022 Chicago - Home 5/22/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away

