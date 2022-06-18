New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, June 18. The game at Red Bull Arena starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG. New York is ninth overall in the league in points, with 23. Toronto FC is 23rd, with 15.
How to Watch New York vs. Toronto FC
- Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New York and Toronto FC Stats
- New York scores 1.6 goals per match (seventh in MLS), and Toronto FC concedes 1.9 per match (25th in league).
- Toronto FC puts up 1.5 goals per match (ninth in MLS), and New York gives up 1.1 per match (10th in league).
- New York has a goal differential of +7 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 22nd in the league, at -6.
New York Key Players
- New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has six goals in 14 games (23rd in league).
- Morgan has six goals in 14 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three (on 11 chances created) in 15 league appearances.
Toronto FC Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 2-0
Away
5/28/2022
DC United
W 4-1
Home
6/11/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
-
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Orlando City SC
L 1-0
Home
5/21/2022
DC United
D 2-2
Away
5/28/2022
Chicago
W 3-2
Home
6/18/2022
New York
-
Away
6/25/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
6/29/2022
Columbus
-
Home
7/2/2022
Seattle
-
Home
How To Watch
June
18
2022
Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)