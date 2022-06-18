New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) controls the ballagainst Orlando City SC during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, June 18. The game at Red Bull Arena starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG. New York is ninth overall in the league in points, with 23. Toronto FC is 23rd, with 15.

How to Watch New York vs. Toronto FC

Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Red Bull Arena

New York and Toronto FC Stats

New York scores 1.6 goals per match (seventh in MLS), and Toronto FC concedes 1.9 per match (25th in league).

Toronto FC puts up 1.5 goals per match (ninth in MLS), and New York gives up 1.1 per match (10th in league).

New York has a goal differential of +7 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 22nd in the league, at -6.

New York Key Players

New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has six goals in 14 games (23rd in league).

Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three (on 11 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Toronto FC Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Inter Miami CF L 2-0 Away 5/28/2022 DC United W 4-1 Home 6/11/2022 Charlotte FC L 2-0 Away 6/18/2022 Toronto FC - Home 6/26/2022 LAFC - Away 6/30/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 7/3/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away

