New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) controls the ballagainst Orlando City SC during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, June 18. The game at Red Bull Arena starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG. New York is ninth overall in the league in points, with 23. Toronto FC is 23rd, with 15.

How to Watch New York vs. Toronto FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and Toronto FC Stats

  • New York scores 1.6 goals per match (seventh in MLS), and Toronto FC concedes 1.9 per match (25th in league).
  • Toronto FC puts up 1.5 goals per match (ninth in MLS), and New York gives up 1.1 per match (10th in league).
  • New York has a goal differential of +7 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 22nd in the league, at -6.

New York Key Players

  • New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has six goals in 14 games (23rd in league).
  • Morgan has six goals in 14 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three (on 11 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Toronto FC Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

DC United

W 4-1

Home

6/11/2022

Charlotte FC

L 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

6/26/2022

LAFC

-

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Orlando City SC

L 1-0

Home

5/21/2022

DC United

D 2-2

Away

5/28/2022

Chicago

W 3-2

Home

6/18/2022

New York

-

Away

6/25/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

6/29/2022

Columbus

-

Home

7/2/2022

Seattle

-

Home

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
