How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arsenal FC visits Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James' Park on Monday, May 16. The two clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. With 66 points, Arsenal is fifth in the league. Newcastle has 43 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal

Newcastle and Arsenal Stats

  • Arsenal is scoring 1.6 goals per match (eighth in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 1.7 per match (16th in league).
  • Newcastle has scored 40 goals in 36 matches (13th in the Premier League), and Arsenal has conceded 45 in 36 (eighth in league).
  • Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +11.
  • In terms of goal differential, Newcastle is 17th in the league, at -21.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 49 shots) in 36 league games.
  • Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals in 33 league games.
  • Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven in 33 games (14th in league).

Newcastle Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

West Ham

W 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

Leeds

W 2-1

Home

5/12/2022

Tottenham

L 3-0

Away

5/16/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

5/22/2022

Everton

-

Home

Newcastle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Norwich City

W 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Liverpool

L 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Manchester City

L 5-0

Away

5/16/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

5/22/2022

Burnley

-

Away

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/16/2022

