Newcastle United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/16/2022

Arsenal FC visits Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James' Park on Monday, May 16. The two clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. With 66 points, Arsenal is fifth in the league. Newcastle has 43 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal

Match Day: Monday, May 16, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: USA Network

Stadium: St James' Park

Newcastle and Arsenal Stats

Arsenal is scoring 1.6 goals per match (eighth in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 1.7 per match (16th in league).

Newcastle has scored 40 goals in 36 matches (13th in the Premier League), and Arsenal has conceded 45 in 36 (eighth in league).

Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +11.

In terms of goal differential, Newcastle is 17th in the league, at -21.

Arsenal Key Players

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 49 shots) in 36 league games.

Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals in 33 league games.

Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven in 33 games (14th in league).

Newcastle Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 West Ham W 2-1 Away 5/8/2022 Leeds W 2-1 Home 5/12/2022 Tottenham L 3-0 Away 5/16/2022 Newcastle - Away 5/22/2022 Everton - Home

Newcastle Schedule