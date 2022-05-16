Newcastle United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/16/2022

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Arsenal FC visits Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James' Park on Monday, May 16. The two clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. With 66 points, Arsenal is fifth in the league. Newcastle has 43 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal
- Match Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: St James' Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Newcastle and Arsenal Stats
- Arsenal is scoring 1.6 goals per match (eighth in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 1.7 per match (16th in league).
- Newcastle has scored 40 goals in 36 matches (13th in the Premier League), and Arsenal has conceded 45 in 36 (eighth in league).
- Arsenal is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +11.
- In terms of goal differential, Newcastle is 17th in the league, at -21.
Arsenal Key Players
- Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 49 shots) in 36 league games.
- Emile Smith-Rowe is Arsenal's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals in 33 league games.
- Arsenal's leader in assists is Alexandre Lacazette, who has seven in 33 games (14th in league).
Newcastle Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
West Ham
W 2-1
Away
5/8/2022
Leeds
W 2-1
Home
5/12/2022
Tottenham
L 3-0
Away
5/16/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
5/22/2022
Everton
-
Home
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Norwich City
W 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Liverpool
L 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
Manchester City
L 5-0
Away
5/16/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
5/22/2022
Burnley
-
Away
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)