Newcastle United vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Newcastle United and Leicester City will meet in the Premier League action on Sunday, April 17. The game at St James' Park begins at 9:15 AM ET on USA Network. With 34 points, Newcastle is currently 15th in the league. Leicester City has 40 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Leicester City

Newcastle and Leicester City Stats

  • Newcastle is 14th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Leicester City is 13th defensively (1.7 conceded per match).
  • Leicester City is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (45 in 29 matches), and Newcastle is 17th in goals allowed (54 in 31).
  • Newcastle has a goal differential of -20 for the season, 17th in the league.
  • Leicester City's goal differential (-3) is 10th in the league.

Newcastle Key Players

  • Callum Wilson has six goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Newcastle, and 34th in the league.
  • Chris Wood has five goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Newcastle.
  • Newcastle's leader in assists is Allan Saint-Maximin, who has three in 28 games (46th in league).

Leicester City Key Players

Newcastle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/17/2022

Everton

L 1-0

Away

4/3/2022

Tottenham

L 5-1

Away

4/8/2022

Wolverhampton

W 1-0

Home

4/17/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

4/20/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

4/23/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

4/30/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Brentford

W 2-1

Home

4/2/2022

Manchester United

D 1-1

Away

4/10/2022

Crystal Palace

W 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

4/20/2022

Everton

-

Away

4/23/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

5/1/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

kevin-durant
SI Guide

Nets, Celtics Tip Off NBA Playoff Series

By Josh Rosenblat9 minutes ago
Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Joe Willock Newcastle United
Premier League

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Leicester City

By Christine Brown54 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011350787h
Paris-Roubaix

How to Watch Paris-Roubaix

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1011211217h
Ligue 1

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1011230585h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Strasbourg in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy