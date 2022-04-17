Newcastle United vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Newcastle United and Leicester City will meet in the Premier League action on Sunday, April 17. The game at St James' Park begins at 9:15 AM ET on USA Network. With 34 points, Newcastle is currently 15th in the league. Leicester City has 40 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Leicester City

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Match Time: 9:15 AM ET

9:15 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: St James' Park

Newcastle and Leicester City Stats

Newcastle is 14th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Leicester City is 13th defensively (1.7 conceded per match).

Leicester City is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (45 in 29 matches), and Newcastle is 17th in goals allowed (54 in 31).

Newcastle has a goal differential of -20 for the season, 17th in the league.

Leicester City's goal differential (-3) is 10th in the league.

Newcastle Key Players

Callum Wilson has six goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Newcastle, and 34th in the league.

Chris Wood has five goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Newcastle.

Newcastle's leader in assists is Allan Saint-Maximin, who has three in 28 games (46th in league).

Leicester City Key Players

Newcastle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/17/2022 Everton L 1-0 Away 4/3/2022 Tottenham L 5-1 Away 4/8/2022 Wolverhampton W 1-0 Home 4/17/2022 Leicester City - Home 4/20/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 4/23/2022 Norwich City - Away 4/30/2022 Liverpool - Home

Leicester City Schedule