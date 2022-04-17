Newcastle United vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Newcastle United and Leicester City will meet in the Premier League action on Sunday, April 17. The game at St James' Park begins at 9:15 AM ET on USA Network. With 34 points, Newcastle is currently 15th in the league. Leicester City has 40 points, and is in ninth place.
Newcastle and Leicester City Stats
- Newcastle is 14th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Leicester City is 13th defensively (1.7 conceded per match).
- Leicester City is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (45 in 29 matches), and Newcastle is 17th in goals allowed (54 in 31).
- Newcastle has a goal differential of -20 for the season, 17th in the league.
- Leicester City's goal differential (-3) is 10th in the league.
Newcastle Key Players
- Callum Wilson has six goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Newcastle, and 34th in the league.
- Chris Wood has five goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Newcastle.
- Newcastle's leader in assists is Allan Saint-Maximin, who has three in 28 games (46th in league).
Leicester City Key Players
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/17/2022
Everton
L 1-0
Away
4/3/2022
Tottenham
L 5-1
Away
4/8/2022
Wolverhampton
W 1-0
Home
4/17/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
4/20/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
4/23/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
4/30/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Brentford
W 2-1
Home
4/2/2022
Manchester United
D 1-1
Away
4/10/2022
Crystal Palace
W 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
4/20/2022
Everton
-
Away
4/23/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
5/1/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
