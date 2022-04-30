Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Saturday in the Premier League will include Liverpool FC against Newcastle United, with action beginning from St James' Park at 7:30 AM ET on USA Network. With 79 points, Liverpool is second in the league table. Newcastle has 43 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: St James' Park

Newcastle and Liverpool Stats

Liverpool is first in the Premier League offensively (2.6 goals per game), and Newcastle is 15th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).

Newcastle puts up 1.2 goals per game (12th in the Premier League), and Liverpool allows 0.7 per game (second in league).

Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +63.

Newcastle has a goal differential of -15 for the season, which is 14th in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah has 22 goals in 31 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and first in the league.

Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals in 31 league games.

Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has 12 (on 41 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Newcastle Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Manchester City D 2-2 Away 4/19/2022 Manchester United W 4-0 Home 4/24/2022 Everton W 2-0 Home 4/30/2022 Newcastle - Away 5/7/2022 Tottenham - Home 5/10/2022 Aston Villa - Away 5/17/2022 Southampton - Away

Newcastle Schedule