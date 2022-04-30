Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in the Premier League will include Liverpool FC against Newcastle United, with action beginning from St James' Park at 7:30 AM ET on USA Network. With 79 points, Liverpool is second in the league table. Newcastle has 43 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Newcastle and Liverpool Stats

  • Liverpool is first in the Premier League offensively (2.6 goals per game), and Newcastle is 15th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
  • Newcastle puts up 1.2 goals per game (12th in the Premier League), and Liverpool allows 0.7 per game (second in league).
  • Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +63.
  • Newcastle has a goal differential of -15 for the season, which is 14th in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah has 22 goals in 31 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and first in the league.
  • Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals in 31 league games.
  • Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has 12 (on 41 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Newcastle Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Manchester City

D 2-2

Away

4/19/2022

Manchester United

W 4-0

Home

4/24/2022

Everton

W 2-0

Home

4/30/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

5/7/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

5/10/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

5/17/2022

Southampton

-

Away

Newcastle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Leicester City

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Crystal Palace

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

Norwich City

W 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

5/8/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

5/16/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

5/22/2022

Burnley

-

Away

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

