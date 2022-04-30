Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in the Premier League will include Liverpool FC against Newcastle United, with action beginning from St James' Park at 7:30 AM ET on USA Network. With 79 points, Liverpool is second in the league table. Newcastle has 43 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Liverpool
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: St James' Park
Newcastle and Liverpool Stats
- Liverpool is first in the Premier League offensively (2.6 goals per game), and Newcastle is 15th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
- Newcastle puts up 1.2 goals per game (12th in the Premier League), and Liverpool allows 0.7 per game (second in league).
- Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +63.
- Newcastle has a goal differential of -15 for the season, which is 14th in the league.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah has 22 goals in 31 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and first in the league.
- Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals in 31 league games.
- Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has 12 (on 41 chances created) in 31 league appearances.
Newcastle Key Players
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Manchester City
D 2-2
Away
4/19/2022
Manchester United
W 4-0
Home
4/24/2022
Everton
W 2-0
Home
4/30/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
5/7/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
5/10/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
5/17/2022
Southampton
-
Away
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Leicester City
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Crystal Palace
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
Norwich City
W 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
5/8/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
5/16/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
5/22/2022
Burnley
-
Away
How To Watch
