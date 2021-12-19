Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Newcastle United plays Manchester City at St James' Park on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester City currently has 41 points, and is first in the league table. Newcastle has 10 points, and is in 19th place.

    How to Watch Newcastle vs. Manchester City

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: St James' Park
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Newcastle and Manchester City Stats

    • Manchester City is second in the Premier League in goals scored (40 in 17 matches), and Newcastle is 20th in goals conceded (37 in 17).
    • Newcastle is 13th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Manchester City is first defensively (0.5 conceded per match).
    • Manchester City's goal differential (+31) is second in the league.
    • Newcastle's goal differential (-19) is 19th in the league.

    Manchester City Key Players

    • Manchester City is led by Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals in 17 games (fifth in league).
    • Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 16 league games.
    • Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has six (on 12 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

    Newcastle Key Players

    • Newcastle is led by Callum Wilson, with six goals in 13 games (11th in league).
    • Allan Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 20 shots, 1.2 per game) in 17 league appearances.
    • Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's assist leader, with three in 17 games (15th in league).

    Manchester City Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Watford

    W 3-1

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wolverhampton

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Leeds

    W 7-0

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Newcastle

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Leicester City

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Brentford

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Arsenal

    -

    Away

    Newcastle Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Burnley

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Leicester City

    L 4-0

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Liverpool

    L 3-1

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Manchester City

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Manchester United

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Everton

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Southampton

    -

    Away

    Manchester City
    Premier League

