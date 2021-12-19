Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Newcastle United plays Manchester City at St James' Park on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester City currently has 41 points, and is first in the league table. Newcastle has 10 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Manchester City
- Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: St James' Park
- Stadium: St James' Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Newcastle and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City is second in the Premier League in goals scored (40 in 17 matches), and Newcastle is 20th in goals conceded (37 in 17).
- Newcastle is 13th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Manchester City is first defensively (0.5 conceded per match).
- Manchester City's goal differential (+31) is second in the league.
- Newcastle's goal differential (-19) is 19th in the league.
Manchester City Key Players
- Manchester City is led by Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals in 17 games (fifth in league).
- Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 16 league games.
- Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has six (on 12 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Newcastle Key Players
- Newcastle is led by Callum Wilson, with six goals in 13 games (11th in league).
- Allan Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 20 shots, 1.2 per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's assist leader, with three in 17 games (15th in league).
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Watford
W 3-1
Away
12/11/2021
Wolverhampton
W 1-0
Home
12/14/2021
Leeds
W 7-0
Home
12/19/2021
Newcastle
-
Away
12/26/2021
Leicester City
-
Home
12/29/2021
Brentford
-
Away
1/1/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Burnley
W 1-0
Home
12/12/2021
Leicester City
L 4-0
Away
12/16/2021
Liverpool
L 3-1
Away
12/19/2021
Manchester City
-
Home
12/27/2021
Manchester United
-
Home
12/30/2021
Everton
-
Away
1/2/2022
Southampton
-
Away
