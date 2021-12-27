Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Premier League action on Monday will include Manchester United playing Newcastle United. The two teams will start their contest at 3:00 PM ET from St James' Park, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester United is currently seventh in the league table, with 27 points. Newcastle is 19th, with 10.

    • Match Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: St James' Park
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Newcastle and Manchester United Stats

    • Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 2.3 per game (20th in league).
    • Newcastle is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (18 in 18 matches), and Manchester United is ninth in goals conceded (24 in 16).
    • Manchester United has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
    • Newcastle has a goal differential of -23 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.

    Manchester United Key Players

    • Cristiano Ronaldo has seven goals in 13 games -- No. 1 on Manchester United, and seventh in the league.
    • Bruno Fernandes has five goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Manchester United.
    • Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has seven in nine games (third in league).

    Newcastle Key Players

    • Callum Wilson is Newcastle's top scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots) in 14 league games.
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Allan Saint-Maximin, with three goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 18 league appearances.
    • Saint-Maximin has three assists in 18 games -- the best mark on Newcastle, and 17th in the entire league.

    Manchester United Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Arsenal

    W 3-2

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Crystal Palace

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Norwich City

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Newcastle

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Burnley

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Aston Villa

    -

    Away

    Newcastle Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Leicester City

    L 4-0

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Liverpool

    L 3-1

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Manchester City

    L 4-0

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Manchester United

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Everton

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Southampton

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Watford

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Newcastle United FC vs Manchester United

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    How to Watch Newcastle United FC vs. Manchester United

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
