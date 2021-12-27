Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Monday will include Manchester United playing Newcastle United. The two teams will start their contest at 3:00 PM ET from St James' Park, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester United is currently seventh in the league table, with 27 points. Newcastle is 19th, with 10.
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: St James' Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Newcastle and Manchester United Stats
- Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 2.3 per game (20th in league).
- Newcastle is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (18 in 18 matches), and Manchester United is ninth in goals conceded (24 in 16).
- Manchester United has a goal differential of +2 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Newcastle has a goal differential of -23 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo has seven goals in 13 games -- No. 1 on Manchester United, and seventh in the league.
- Bruno Fernandes has five goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Manchester United.
- Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has seven in nine games (third in league).
Newcastle Key Players
- Callum Wilson is Newcastle's top scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots) in 14 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Allan Saint-Maximin, with three goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 18 league appearances.
- Saint-Maximin has three assists in 18 games -- the best mark on Newcastle, and 17th in the entire league.
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Arsenal
W 3-2
Home
12/5/2021
Crystal Palace
W 1-0
Home
12/11/2021
Norwich City
W 1-0
Away
12/27/2021
Newcastle
-
Away
12/30/2021
Burnley
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
1/15/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Leicester City
L 4-0
Away
12/16/2021
Liverpool
L 3-1
Away
12/19/2021
Manchester City
L 4-0
Home
12/27/2021
Manchester United
-
Home
12/30/2021
Everton
-
Away
1/2/2022
Southampton
-
Away
1/15/2022
Watford
-
Home
