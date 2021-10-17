How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Tottenham

Newcastle United opens a fresh chapter in its history as Tottenham Hotspur is the first to challenge the Magpies under Saudi Arabian rule.

The first game of Newcastle United’s history under Saudi Arabian ownership sees Steve Bruce attempt to correct recent form at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) has taken over the club sat two points from the bottom of the Premier League, hoping to beat a Spurs side that hasn’t won away in two months.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Tottenham

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Game Venue: St. James’ Park, Newcastle, England

TV: NBCSN

Despite heavy speculation that he would be one of the first casualties of the new regime, Bruce will remain at the Magpies for at least the Week 8 clash at home to Tottenham.

Newcastle has still yet to win in any competition this term and is on course for a relegation scrap, but Bruce assured he’s up for the fight following a speculation-filled week:

One thing for certain is St. James’ Park won’t be lacking in atmosphere as the fans prepare for their first fixture free of Mike Ashley’s ownership in more than 14 years.

It may be overzealous to expect the turnaround to be instant, however, particularly with Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka among Newcastle’s fitness doubts.

Miguel Almirón is also unlikely to be available after he played for Paraguay in a 4-0 defeat to Bolivia on Thursday, meaning Dwight Gayle or Joelinton (or both) could have a chance to start.

The Tottenham chief also hopes a trip to the joint-worst defense in the first tier will give Harry Kane the platform to hit his stride, having failed to register a goal or assist thus far in league competition:

Spurs have won each of their last two games at home and recovered some momentum with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa just prior to the international break.

Santo’s side could climb as high as third by clinching its second road win of the season, though neutralizing Newcastle buoyed by the developments of the past week could prove a treacherous task.