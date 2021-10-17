    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Newcastle United opens a fresh chapter in its history as Tottenham Hotspur is the first to challenge the Magpies under Saudi Arabian rule.
    Author:

    The first game of Newcastle United’s history under Saudi Arabian ownership sees Steve Bruce attempt to correct recent form at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

    The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) has taken over the club sat two points from the bottom of the Premier League, hoping to beat a Spurs side that hasn’t won away in two months.

    How to Watch Newcastle vs. Tottenham

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    Game Venue: St. James’ Park, Newcastle, England

    TV: NBCSN

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite heavy speculation that he would be one of the first casualties of the new regime, Bruce will remain at the Magpies for at least the Week 8 clash at home to Tottenham.

    Newcastle has still yet to win in any competition this term and is on course for a relegation scrap, but Bruce assured he’s up for the fight following a speculation-filled week:

    One thing for certain is St. James’ Park won’t be lacking in atmosphere as the fans prepare for their first fixture free of Mike Ashley’s ownership in more than 14 years.

    It may be overzealous to expect the turnaround to be instant, however, particularly with Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka among Newcastle’s fitness doubts.

    Miguel Almirón is also unlikely to be available after he played for Paraguay in a 4-0 defeat to Bolivia on Thursday, meaning Dwight Gayle or Joelinton (or both) could have a chance to start.

    The Tottenham chief also hopes a trip to the joint-worst defense in the first tier will give Harry Kane the platform to hit his stride, having failed to register a goal or assist thus far in league competition:

    Spurs have won each of their last two games at home and recovered some momentum with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa just prior to the international break.

    Santo’s side could climb as high as third by clinching its second road win of the season, though neutralizing Newcastle buoyed by the developments of the past week could prove a treacherous task.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    11:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    harry-kane
    Soccer

    How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Tottenham

    30 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) attempts to get past Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jaguars

    2 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) attempts to get past Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    2 hours ago
    HS Football Fans
    Premier League

    How to Watch Everton vs. West Ham United

    2 hours ago
    kahleah-copper
    SI Guide

    Sky Could Win It All Today

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15661415
    Golf

    How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16935467
    Other

    How to Watch the Paris Marathon

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15358580
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Hawaii Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

    13 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy