Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Newcastle United takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at St James' Park on Friday, April 8. The two clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. Newcastle is currently 15th in the league table, with 31 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 49.
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton
- Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: St James' Park
Newcastle and Wolverhampton Stats
- Newcastle is scoring 1.1 goals per game (14th in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton is giving up 0.9 per match (fourth in league).
- Wolverhampton scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in the Premier League), and Newcastle allows 1.8 per match (17th in league).
- Newcastle has a goal differential of -21 on the season, which is 17th in the league.
- Wolverhampton's goal differential (+6) is eighth in the league.
Newcastle Key Players
- Callum Wilson is Newcastle's leading scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots) in 15 league games.
- Allan Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 29 shots, 1.1 per game) in 27 league appearances.
- Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's leader in assists, with three (on 35 chances created) in 27 league appearances.
Wolverhampton Key Players
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Chelsea
L 1-0
Away
3/17/2022
Everton
L 1-0
Away
4/3/2022
Tottenham
L 5-1
Away
4/8/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
4/17/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
4/20/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
4/23/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Everton
W 1-0
Away
3/18/2022
Leeds
L 3-2
Home
4/2/2022
Aston Villa
W 2-1
Home
4/8/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
4/24/2022
Burnley
-
Away
4/30/2022
Brighton
-
Home
5/7/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
How To Watch
April
8
2022
Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
