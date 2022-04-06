Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Newcastle United takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at St James' Park on Friday, April 8. The two clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. Newcastle is currently 15th in the league table, with 31 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 49.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton

Newcastle and Wolverhampton Stats

  • Newcastle is scoring 1.1 goals per game (14th in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton is giving up 0.9 per match (fourth in league).
  • Wolverhampton scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in the Premier League), and Newcastle allows 1.8 per match (17th in league).
  • Newcastle has a goal differential of -21 on the season, which is 17th in the league.
  • Wolverhampton's goal differential (+6) is eighth in the league.

Newcastle Key Players

  • Callum Wilson is Newcastle's leading scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots) in 15 league games.
  • Allan Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 29 shots, 1.1 per game) in 27 league appearances.
  • Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's leader in assists, with three (on 35 chances created) in 27 league appearances.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Newcastle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Chelsea

L 1-0

Away

3/17/2022

Everton

L 1-0

Away

4/3/2022

Tottenham

L 5-1

Away

4/8/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

4/17/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

4/20/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

4/23/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Everton

W 1-0

Away

3/18/2022

Leeds

L 3-2

Home

4/2/2022

Aston Villa

W 2-1

Home

4/8/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

4/24/2022

Burnley

-

Away

4/30/2022

Brighton

-

Home

5/7/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates an overtime winning goal with center Leon Draisaitl (29) against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Soccer

Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Soccer

Villarreal CF vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy