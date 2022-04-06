Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Newcastle United takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at St James' Park on Friday, April 8. The two clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. Newcastle is currently 15th in the league table, with 31 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 49.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton

Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: St James' Park

Newcastle and Wolverhampton Stats

Newcastle is scoring 1.1 goals per game (14th in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton is giving up 0.9 per match (fourth in league).

Wolverhampton scores 1.1 goals per match (14th in the Premier League), and Newcastle allows 1.8 per match (17th in league).

Newcastle has a goal differential of -21 on the season, which is 17th in the league.

Wolverhampton's goal differential (+6) is eighth in the league.

Newcastle Key Players

Callum Wilson is Newcastle's leading scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots) in 15 league games.

Allan Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 29 shots, 1.1 per game) in 27 league appearances.

Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's leader in assists, with three (on 35 chances created) in 27 league appearances.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Newcastle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Chelsea L 1-0 Away 3/17/2022 Everton L 1-0 Away 4/3/2022 Tottenham L 5-1 Away 4/8/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 4/17/2022 Leicester City - Home 4/20/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 4/23/2022 Norwich City - Away

Wolverhampton Schedule