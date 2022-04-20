Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Newell's Old Boys and CA Banfield will meet in the Argentine Primera División action on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa starts at 1:00 PM ET on TyC Sports.
How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa
- Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa
Newell's Old Boys and CA Banfield Stats
- Newell's Old Boys puts up 1.4 goals per game (11th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield gives up 1.1 per match (ninth in league).
- CA Banfield is 15th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (13 in 10 games), and Newell's Old Boys is seventh in goals allowed (10 in 10).
- Newell's Old Boys is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +4.
- CA Banfield's goal differential (+2) is ninth in the league.
Newell's Old Boys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
CA Platense
W 3-1
Home
4/9/2022
Union de Santa Fe
L 1-0
Away
4/15/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 1-0
Home
4/20/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
4/24/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
4/30/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home
5/8/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Away
CA Banfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 2-0
Home
4/10/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 1-0
Away
4/17/2022
CA River Plate
L 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Away
4/23/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
4/30/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
5/8/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
