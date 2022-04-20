Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Newell's Old Boys and CA Banfield will meet in the Argentine Primera División action on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa starts at 1:00 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Newell's Old Boys and CA Banfield Stats

  • Newell's Old Boys puts up 1.4 goals per game (11th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield gives up 1.1 per match (ninth in league).
  • CA Banfield is 15th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (13 in 10 games), and Newell's Old Boys is seventh in goals allowed (10 in 10).
  • Newell's Old Boys is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +4.
  • CA Banfield's goal differential (+2) is ninth in the league.

Newell's Old Boys Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

CA Platense

W 3-1

Home

4/9/2022

Union de Santa Fe

L 1-0

Away

4/15/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 1-0

Home

4/20/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

4/24/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

4/30/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

5/8/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Away

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 2-0

Home

4/10/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 1-0

Away

4/17/2022

CA River Plate

L 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Away

4/23/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

4/30/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

5/8/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Newell's vs. Banfield

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18116567
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys Online

By Steve Benko59 minutes ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy