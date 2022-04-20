Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Newell's Old Boys and CA Banfield will meet in the Argentine Primera División action on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa starts at 1:00 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Newell's Old Boys and CA Banfield Stats

Newell's Old Boys puts up 1.4 goals per game (11th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield gives up 1.1 per match (ninth in league).

CA Banfield is 15th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (13 in 10 games), and Newell's Old Boys is seventh in goals allowed (10 in 10).

Newell's Old Boys is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +4.

CA Banfield's goal differential (+2) is ninth in the league.

Newell's Old Boys Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 CA Platense W 3-1 Home 4/9/2022 Union de Santa Fe L 1-0 Away 4/15/2022 CA Patronato Parana W 1-0 Home 4/20/2022 CA Banfield - Home 4/24/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Away 4/30/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Home 5/8/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata - Away

CA Banfield Schedule