Georgia will take on North Macedonia on Thursday, June 9 in UEFA Nations League play. The game at Nacional Arena Todor Proeski begins at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch North Macedonia vs. Georgia

Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Nacional Arena Todor Proeski

North Macedonia and Georgia Stats

In the UEFA Nations League, North Macedonia has put up three goals in two games (11th in tournament), and Georgia has conceded two in two games (21st). In World Cup qualifying, North Macedonia scored 24 goals (2.0 per game) and Georgia gave up 12 goals (1.5 per game).

Georgia has scored nine goals in two matches in this tournament (second in UEFA Nations League), and North Macedonia has conceded one goal in two games (11th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Georgia scored six goals (0.8 per game) and North Macedonia allowed 13 goals (1.1 per game).

North Macedonia is eighth in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at +2 (and was +11 in its World Cup qualification cycle).

In terms of goal differential, Georgia is second in the UEFA Nations League at +7 (and was -6 in World Cup qualifying).

North Macedonia Players to Watch

North Macedonia's Milan Ristovski has one goal (zero assists) in this competition, and had one goal (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.

Enis Bardhi has one goal (no assists) for North Macedonia in this competition, and had four goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.

In LaLiga last season, Bardhi had three goals and two assists (in 32 games) for Levante UD.

Ezgjan Alioski has one assist in this tournament, and had three goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.

Eljif Elmas had four goals and two assists for North Macedonia during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

In 37 matches for SSC Napoli (Serie A) last season, Elmas had three goals and three assists.

During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Aleksandar Trajkovski had five goals and one assist.

Georgia Players to Watch

Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has piled up two goals and two assists in this tournament and had four goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.

In World Cup qualifiers, Vako Gvilia collected one assist.

Tornike Okriashvili notched one goal for Georgia during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Irakli Azarov collected one assist.

North Macedonia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Bulgaria June 2 D 1-1 Away Gibraltar June 5 W 2-0 Away Georgia June 9 - Home Gibraltar June 12 - Home Georgia September 23 - Away Bulgaria September 26 - Home

Georgia Schedule