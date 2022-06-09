Skip to main content

How to Watch North Macedonia vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia will take on North Macedonia on Thursday, June 9 in UEFA Nations League play. The game at Nacional Arena Todor Proeski begins at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Nacional Arena Todor Proeski
North Macedonia and Georgia Stats

  • In the UEFA Nations League, North Macedonia has put up three goals in two games (11th in tournament), and Georgia has conceded two in two games (21st). In World Cup qualifying, North Macedonia scored 24 goals (2.0 per game) and Georgia gave up 12 goals (1.5 per game).
  • Georgia has scored nine goals in two matches in this tournament (second in UEFA Nations League), and North Macedonia has conceded one goal in two games (11th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Georgia scored six goals (0.8 per game) and North Macedonia allowed 13 goals (1.1 per game).
  • North Macedonia is eighth in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at +2 (and was +11 in its World Cup qualification cycle).
  • In terms of goal differential, Georgia is second in the UEFA Nations League at +7 (and was -6 in World Cup qualifying).

North Macedonia Players to Watch

  • North Macedonia's Milan Ristovski has one goal (zero assists) in this competition, and had one goal (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • Enis Bardhi has one goal (no assists) for North Macedonia in this competition, and had four goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • In LaLiga last season, Bardhi had three goals and two assists (in 32 games) for Levante UD.
  • Ezgjan Alioski has one assist in this tournament, and had three goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Eljif Elmas had four goals and two assists for North Macedonia during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • In 37 matches for SSC Napoli (Serie A) last season, Elmas had three goals and three assists.
  • During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Aleksandar Trajkovski had five goals and one assist.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has piled up two goals and two assists in this tournament and had four goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Vako Gvilia collected one assist.
  • Tornike Okriashvili notched one goal for Georgia during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Irakli Azarov collected one assist.

North Macedonia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Bulgaria

June 2

D 1-1

Away

Gibraltar

June 5

W 2-0

Away

Georgia

June 9

-

Home

Gibraltar

June 12

-

Home

Georgia

September 23

-

Away

Bulgaria

September 26

-

Home

Georgia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Gibraltar

June 2

W 4-0

Home

Bulgaria

June 5

W 5-2

Away

North Macedonia

June 9

-

Away

Bulgaria

June 12

-

Home

North Macedonia

September 23

-

Home

Gibraltar

September 26

-

Away

