Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northern Ireland will host Cyprus in the UEFA Nations League at Windsor Park on Sunday, June 12. The two squads will face off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Windsor Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northern Ireland and Cyprus Stats

Northern Ireland Players to Watch

Cyprus Players to Watch

Northern Ireland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Greece

June 2

L 1-0

Home

Cyprus

June 5

D 0-0

Away

Kosovo

June 9

L 3-2

Away

Cyprus

June 12

-

Home

Kosovo

September 24

-

Home

Greece

September 27

-

Away

Cyprus Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Kosovo

June 2

L 2-0

Home

Northern Ireland

June 5

D 0-0

Home

Greece

June 9

L 3-0

Away

Northern Ireland

June 12

-

Away

Greece

September 24

-

Home

Kosovo

September 27

-

Away

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
