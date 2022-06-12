Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Northern Ireland will host Cyprus in the UEFA Nations League at Windsor Park on Sunday, June 12. The two squads will face off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.
How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus
- Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Windsor Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Northern Ireland and Cyprus Stats
Northern Ireland Players to Watch
Cyprus Players to Watch
Northern Ireland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Greece
June 2
L 1-0
Home
Cyprus
June 5
D 0-0
Away
Kosovo
June 9
L 3-2
Away
Cyprus
June 12
-
Home
Kosovo
September 24
-
Home
Greece
September 27
-
Away
Cyprus Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Kosovo
June 2
L 2-0
Home
Northern Ireland
June 5
D 0-0
Home
Greece
June 9
L 3-0
Away
Northern Ireland
June 12
-
Away
Greece
September 24
-
Home
Kosovo
September 27
-
Away
How To Watch
June
12
2022
Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)