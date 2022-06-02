Northern Ireland vs. Greece: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Greece: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northern Ireland will host Greece in the UEFA Nations League at Windsor Park on Thursday, June 2. The two teams will battle at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Windsor Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Northern Ireland and Greece Stats

  • With six goals in eight matches, Northern Ireland was 44th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play. On the other side, Greece conceded eight goals.
  • In World Cup qualifying play, Greece put up eight goals in eight games, and Northern Ireland gave up seven.
  • Northern Ireland had a goal differential of -1 in World Cup qualifying.
  • Greece had an even goal differential World Cup qualifying play.

Northern Ireland Players to Watch

  • Conor Washington played a key role in Northern Ireland's most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, with two goals and one assist.
  • In six World Cup qualifiers, Paddy McNair tallied one goal.
  • In six qualifiers, Jordan Thompson did not score a goal, but he did have one assist.
  • Shayne Lavery had one goal for Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying.

Greece Players to Watch

  • Tasos Bakasetas registered three goals and one assist for Greece in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Anastasios Douvikas played six matches in Greece's last World Cup qualifiers, and he recorded one goal and one assist.
  • With one goal and one assist, Dimitris Pelkas helped spur Greece in five World Cup qualifying matches.
  • In six World Cup qualifying matches for Greece, Giorgos Masouras collected one goal with no assists.

Northern Ireland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Greece

June 2

-

Home

Cyprus

June 5

-

Away

Kosovo

June 9

-

Away

Cyprus

June 12

-

Home

Greece Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Northern Ireland

June 2

-

Away

Kosovo

June 5

-

Away

Cyprus

June 9

-

Home

Kosovo

June 12

-

Home

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

