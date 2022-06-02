Northern Ireland vs. Greece: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

Northern Ireland will host Greece in the UEFA Nations League at Windsor Park on Thursday, June 2. The two teams will battle at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Greece

Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Windsor Park

Windsor Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Northern Ireland and Greece Stats

With six goals in eight matches, Northern Ireland was 44th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play. On the other side, Greece conceded eight goals.

In World Cup qualifying play, Greece put up eight goals in eight games, and Northern Ireland gave up seven.

Northern Ireland had a goal differential of -1 in World Cup qualifying.

Greece had an even goal differential World Cup qualifying play.

Northern Ireland Players to Watch

Conor Washington played a key role in Northern Ireland's most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, with two goals and one assist.

In six World Cup qualifiers, Paddy McNair tallied one goal.

In six qualifiers, Jordan Thompson did not score a goal, but he did have one assist.

Shayne Lavery had one goal for Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying.

Greece Players to Watch

Tasos Bakasetas registered three goals and one assist for Greece in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Anastasios Douvikas played six matches in Greece's last World Cup qualifiers, and he recorded one goal and one assist.

With one goal and one assist, Dimitris Pelkas helped spur Greece in five World Cup qualifying matches.

In six World Cup qualifying matches for Greece, Giorgos Masouras collected one goal with no assists.

Northern Ireland Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Greece June 2 - Home Cyprus June 5 - Away Kosovo June 9 - Away Cyprus June 12 - Home

Greece Schedule