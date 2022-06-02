Northern Ireland vs. Greece: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Greece: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Northern Ireland will host Greece in the UEFA Nations League at Windsor Park on Thursday, June 2. The two teams will battle at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.
- Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Windsor Park
- Stadium: Windsor Park
Northern Ireland and Greece Stats
- With six goals in eight matches, Northern Ireland was 44th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play. On the other side, Greece conceded eight goals.
- In World Cup qualifying play, Greece put up eight goals in eight games, and Northern Ireland gave up seven.
- Northern Ireland had a goal differential of -1 in World Cup qualifying.
- Greece had an even goal differential World Cup qualifying play.
Northern Ireland Players to Watch
- Conor Washington played a key role in Northern Ireland's most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, with two goals and one assist.
- In six World Cup qualifiers, Paddy McNair tallied one goal.
- In six qualifiers, Jordan Thompson did not score a goal, but he did have one assist.
- Shayne Lavery had one goal for Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying.
Greece Players to Watch
- Tasos Bakasetas registered three goals and one assist for Greece in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
- Anastasios Douvikas played six matches in Greece's last World Cup qualifiers, and he recorded one goal and one assist.
- With one goal and one assist, Dimitris Pelkas helped spur Greece in five World Cup qualifying matches.
- In six World Cup qualifying matches for Greece, Giorgos Masouras collected one goal with no assists.
Northern Ireland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Greece
June 2
-
Home
Cyprus
June 5
-
Away
Kosovo
June 9
-
Away
Cyprus
June 12
-
Home
Greece Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Northern Ireland
June 2
-
Away
Kosovo
June 5
-
Away
Cyprus
June 9
-
Home
Kosovo
June 12
-
Home
