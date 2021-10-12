How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Bulgaria in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    • October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Bulgaria in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Ireland and Bulgaria each maintain slim odds to make the playoff round of the UEFA World Cup qualifying competition.
    Author:

    Northern Ireland (1-2-2, 5 points) enters Tuesday's match in third place in UEFA Group C, tied with its opponent Bulgaria (1-3-2, 5 points) in points but ahead by four in goal differential.

    A win Tuesday for one of the clubs would separate them in the standings and would help the winning team make up the gap with second-place Switzerland, which has 11 points.

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Bulgaria in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying:

    Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying, Bulgaria vs. Irlanda del Norte online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bulgaria played Italy, the top team in the group, to a draw earlier in the qualifier, showing their grit and ability to play on this level.

    Group C has featured low-scoring contests, with just 30 goals scored in 28 matches. Bulgaria and Northern Ireland have scored four goals each in their matches so far.

    Northern Ireland has played to two scoreless draws and was shut out 2–0 by both Italy and Switzerland.

    Bulgaria has allowed nine goals overall and have not scored more than one goal in any of its six qualifying matches.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    Bulgaria vs. Northern Ireland

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
    Time
    2:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10900997
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
