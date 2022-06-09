Skip to main content

How to Watch Norway vs. Slovenia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Slovenia plays Norway at Ullevaal on Thursday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Norway vs. Slovenia

Norway and Slovenia Stats

  • Offensively, Norway is 11th in the UEFA Nations League (three goals, 1.5 per match). And defensively, Slovenia is 49th (six goals conceded, 3.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Norway scored 15 goals (1.5 per game) and Slovenia allowed 12 goals (1.2 per game).
  • Slovenia has scored one goal in two games in this tournament (35th in UEFA Nations League), and Norway has allowed one goal in two matches (11th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Slovenia scored 13 goals (1.3 per game) and Norway conceded eight goals (0.8 per game).
  • With 3 goals scored and 1 conceded, Norway is eighth in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +7 in its World Cup qualification cycle.
  • With 1 goal scored and 6 conceded, Slovenia is 50th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +1 in World Cup qualifying.

Norway Players to Watch

  • Norway's Erling Haaland has three goals (no assists) in this competition, and had five goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • In the Bundesliga last season, Haaland had 22 goals and eight assists (in 24 games) for Borussia Dortmund.
  • Kristian Thorstvedt had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • Mohamed Elyounoussi had three goals and one assist for Norway during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • With his club (Southampton FC, in the Premier League), Elyounoussi had four goals and three assists in 35 matches last season.
  • During this tournament Alexander Sorloth has one assist, with three goals and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
  • In LaLiga this past season, Sorloth scored four goals (in 32 games) for Real Sociedad.

Slovenia Players to Watch

  • Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko has one assist in this tournament (zero goals). He tallied one goal (zero assists) in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Sandi Lovric totaled two goals and three assists for Slovenia in World Cup qualifiers.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Andraz Sporar had one goal and three assists.
  • During the World Cup qualifying, Miha Zajc had two goals and one assist for Slovenia.
  • In this tournament, Petar Stojanovic has picked up one goal, with one goal and one assist in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • In 34 games for Empoli FC (Serie A), Stojanovic tallied one goal and one assist.

Norway Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Serbia

June 2

W 1-0

Away

Sweden

June 5

W 2-1

Away

Slovenia

June 9

-

Home

Sweden

June 12

-

Home

Slovenia

September 24

-

Away

Serbia

September 27

-

Home

Slovenia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Sweden

June 2

L 2-0

Home

Serbia

June 5

L 4-1

Away

Norway

June 9

-

Away

Serbia

June 12

-

Home

Norway

September 24

-

Home

Sweden

September 27

-

Away

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Norway vs. Slovenia

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers
SI Guide

Lightning, Rangers Look to Get Within One Win of the Cup Final

By Kevin Sweeney26 minutes ago
USATSI_18500402
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_18459631
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, First Round

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Sweden vs. Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy