How to Watch Norway vs. Slovenia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Slovenia plays Norway at Ullevaal on Thursday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Norway vs. Slovenia

Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Ullevaal

Norway and Slovenia Stats

Offensively, Norway is 11th in the UEFA Nations League (three goals, 1.5 per match). And defensively, Slovenia is 49th (six goals conceded, 3.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Norway scored 15 goals (1.5 per game) and Slovenia allowed 12 goals (1.2 per game).

Slovenia has scored one goal in two games in this tournament (35th in UEFA Nations League), and Norway has allowed one goal in two matches (11th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Slovenia scored 13 goals (1.3 per game) and Norway conceded eight goals (0.8 per game).

With 3 goals scored and 1 conceded, Norway is eighth in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +7 in its World Cup qualification cycle.

With 1 goal scored and 6 conceded, Slovenia is 50th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +1 in World Cup qualifying.

Norway Players to Watch

Norway's Erling Haaland has three goals (no assists) in this competition, and had five goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.

In the Bundesliga last season, Haaland had 22 goals and eight assists (in 24 games) for Borussia Dortmund.

Kristian Thorstvedt had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

Mohamed Elyounoussi had three goals and one assist for Norway during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

With his club (Southampton FC, in the Premier League), Elyounoussi had four goals and three assists in 35 matches last season.

During this tournament Alexander Sorloth has one assist, with three goals and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

In LaLiga this past season, Sorloth scored four goals (in 32 games) for Real Sociedad.

Slovenia Players to Watch

Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko has one assist in this tournament (zero goals). He tallied one goal (zero assists) in World Cup qualifiers.

Sandi Lovric totaled two goals and three assists for Slovenia in World Cup qualifiers.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Andraz Sporar had one goal and three assists.

During the World Cup qualifying, Miha Zajc had two goals and one assist for Slovenia.

In this tournament, Petar Stojanovic has picked up one goal, with one goal and one assist in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

In 34 games for Empoli FC (Serie A), Stojanovic tallied one goal and one assist.

Norway Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Serbia June 2 W 1-0 Away Sweden June 5 W 2-1 Away Slovenia June 9 - Home Sweden June 12 - Home Slovenia September 24 - Away Serbia September 27 - Home

Slovenia Schedule