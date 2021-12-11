Norwich City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Norwich City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Saturday includes Manchester United facing Norwich City. The two clubs will kick things off at 12:30 PM ET from Carrow Road, broadcast on NBC. Manchester United is sixth in the league table, with 24 points. Norwich City is 20th, with 10.
Norwich City and Manchester United Stats
- Manchester United has scored 25 goals in 15 games (fourth in the Premier League), and Norwich City has conceded 31 in 15 (19th in league).
- Norwich City has scored eight goals in 15 matches (20th in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 24 in 15 (15th in league).
- Manchester United's goal differential (+1) is fifth in the league.
- Norwich City has a goal differential of -23 on the season, 20th in the league.
Manchester United Key Players
- Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has six goals (on 35 shots) in 12 league games.
- Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 15 league games.
- Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with seven (on eight chances created) in nine league appearances.
Norwich City Key Players
- Teemu Pukki is Norwich City's top scorer, with five goals (on 15 shots) in 15 league games.
- Norwich City's second-leading scorer is Andrew Omobamidele, with one in 14 games.
- Mathias Normann is Norwich City's assist leader, with one in 10 games (65th in league).
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Chelsea
D 1-1
Away
12/2/2021
Arsenal
W 3-2
Home
12/5/2021
Crystal Palace
W 1-0
Home
12/11/2021
Norwich City
-
Away
12/14/2021
Brentford
-
Away
12/18/2021
Brighton
-
Home
12/27/2021
Newcastle
-
Away
Norwich City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Wolverhampton
D 0-0
Home
11/30/2021
Newcastle
D 1-1
Away
12/5/2021
Tottenham
L 3-0
Away
12/11/2021
Manchester United
-
Home
12/14/2021
Aston Villa
-
Home
12/18/2021
West Ham
-
Away
12/26/2021
Arsenal
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)