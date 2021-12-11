Norwich City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Norwich City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Premier League action on Saturday includes Manchester United facing Norwich City. The two clubs will kick things off at 12:30 PM ET from Carrow Road, broadcast on NBC. Manchester United is sixth in the league table, with 24 points. Norwich City is 20th, with 10.

    How to Watch Norwich City vs. Manchester United

    Norwich City and Manchester United Stats

    • Manchester United has scored 25 goals in 15 games (fourth in the Premier League), and Norwich City has conceded 31 in 15 (19th in league).
    • Norwich City has scored eight goals in 15 matches (20th in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 24 in 15 (15th in league).
    • Manchester United's goal differential (+1) is fifth in the league.
    • Norwich City has a goal differential of -23 on the season, 20th in the league.

    Manchester United Key Players

    • Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has six goals (on 35 shots) in 12 league games.
    • Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 15 league games.
    • Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with seven (on eight chances created) in nine league appearances.

    Norwich City Key Players

    • Teemu Pukki is Norwich City's top scorer, with five goals (on 15 shots) in 15 league games.
    • Norwich City's second-leading scorer is Andrew Omobamidele, with one in 14 games.
    • Mathias Normann is Norwich City's assist leader, with one in 10 games (65th in league).

    Manchester United Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Chelsea

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Arsenal

    W 3-2

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Crystal Palace

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Norwich City

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Brentford

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Brighton

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Newcastle

    -

    Away

    Norwich City Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Wolverhampton

    D 0-0

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Newcastle

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Tottenham

    L 3-0

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Manchester United

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Aston Villa

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    West Ham

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Arsenal

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Norwich City vs. Manchester United

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
