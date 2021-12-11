Norwich City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Premier League action on Saturday includes Manchester United facing Norwich City. The two clubs will kick things off at 12:30 PM ET from Carrow Road, broadcast on NBC. Manchester United is sixth in the league table, with 24 points. Norwich City is 20th, with 10.

How to Watch Norwich City vs. Manchester United

Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Carrow Road

Norwich City and Manchester United Stats

Manchester United has scored 25 goals in 15 games (fourth in the Premier League), and Norwich City has conceded 31 in 15 (19th in league).

Norwich City has scored eight goals in 15 matches (20th in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 24 in 15 (15th in league).

Manchester United's goal differential (+1) is fifth in the league.

Norwich City has a goal differential of -23 on the season, 20th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has six goals (on 35 shots) in 12 league games.

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 15 league games.

Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with seven (on eight chances created) in nine league appearances.

Norwich City Key Players

Teemu Pukki is Norwich City's top scorer, with five goals (on 15 shots) in 15 league games.

Norwich City's second-leading scorer is Andrew Omobamidele, with one in 14 games.

Mathias Normann is Norwich City's assist leader, with one in 10 games (65th in league).

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Chelsea D 1-1 Away 12/2/2021 Arsenal W 3-2 Home 12/5/2021 Crystal Palace W 1-0 Home 12/11/2021 Norwich City - Away 12/14/2021 Brentford - Away 12/18/2021 Brighton - Home 12/27/2021 Newcastle - Away

Norwich City Schedule