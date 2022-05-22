Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City will face off in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 11:00 AM ET, airing on Syfy from Carrow Road. Tottenham is currently fourth in the league, with 68 points. Norwich City is 20th, with 22.

How to Watch Norwich City vs. Tottenham

Norwich City and Tottenham Stats

  • Tottenham puts up 1.7 goals per game (fourth in the Premier League), and Norwich City allows 2.1 per match (20th in league).
  • Norwich City has scored 23 goals in 37 matches (20th in the Premier League), and Tottenham has conceded 40 in 37 (fourth in league).
  • Tottenham is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +24.
  • Norwich City has a goal differential of -56 on the season, 20th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 21 goals (on 62 shots) in 34 league games.
  • Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 16 goals in 36 league games.
  • Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 36 games (seventh in league).

Norwich City Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Liverpool

D 1-1

Away

5/12/2022

Arsenal

W 3-0

Home

5/15/2022

Burnley

W 1-0

Home

5/22/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

Norwich City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

West Ham

L 4-0

Home

5/11/2022

Leicester City

L 3-0

Away

5/15/2022

Wolverhampton

D 1-1

Away

5/22/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: Syfy
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
