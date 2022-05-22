Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City will face off in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 11:00 AM ET, airing on Syfy from Carrow Road. Tottenham is currently fourth in the league, with 68 points. Norwich City is 20th, with 22.
How to Watch Norwich City vs. Tottenham
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: Syfy
- Stadium: Carrow Road
Norwich City and Tottenham Stats
- Tottenham puts up 1.7 goals per game (fourth in the Premier League), and Norwich City allows 2.1 per match (20th in league).
- Norwich City has scored 23 goals in 37 matches (20th in the Premier League), and Tottenham has conceded 40 in 37 (fourth in league).
- Tottenham is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +24.
- Norwich City has a goal differential of -56 on the season, 20th in the league.
Tottenham Key Players
- Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 21 goals (on 62 shots) in 34 league games.
- Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 16 goals in 36 league games.
- Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 36 games (seventh in league).
Norwich City Key Players
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Liverpool
D 1-1
Away
5/12/2022
Arsenal
W 3-0
Home
5/15/2022
Burnley
W 1-0
Home
5/22/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
Norwich City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
West Ham
L 4-0
Home
5/11/2022
Leicester City
L 3-0
Away
5/15/2022
Wolverhampton
D 1-1
Away
5/22/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
