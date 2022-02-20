OGC Nice vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Angers SCO takes on OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera on Sunday, February 20. The two Ligue 1 teams will face off at 7:00 AM ET. With 43 points, Nice is third in the league table. Angers has 29 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Nice vs. Angers

Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Allianz Rivera

Nice and Angers Stats

Nice has scored 36 goals in 24 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and Angers has given up 35 in 24 (11th in league).

Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (30 in 24 matches), and Nice is first in goals conceded (21 in 24).

Nice's goal differential is +15, which is fifth in the league.

Angers has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 14th in the league.

Nice Key Players

Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has 10 goals in 24 games (seventh in league).

Andy Delort has eight goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Nice.

Gouiri has six assists in 24 games -- tops on Nice, and seventh in the league.

Angers Key Players

Angers is led by Thomas Mangani, with six goals (on 11 shots) in 23 league games.

Sofiane Boufal is Angers' No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 27 shots, 1.4 per game) in 20 league appearances.

Boufal is Angers' assist leader, with three in 20 games (26th in league).

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/23/2022 FC Metz W 2-0 Away 2/6/2022 Clermont Foot 63 L 1-0 Home 2/12/2022 Olympique Lyon L 2-0 Away 2/20/2022 Angers - Home 2/26/2022 Strasbourg - Away 3/5/2022 PSG - Home 3/13/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away

Angers Schedule