OGC Nice vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Angers SCO takes on OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera on Sunday, February 20. The two Ligue 1 teams will face off at 7:00 AM ET. With 43 points, Nice is third in the league table. Angers has 29 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Nice vs. Angers

Nice and Angers Stats

  • Nice has scored 36 goals in 24 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and Angers has given up 35 in 24 (11th in league).
  • Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (30 in 24 matches), and Nice is first in goals conceded (21 in 24).
  • Nice's goal differential is +15, which is fifth in the league.
  • Angers has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 14th in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has 10 goals in 24 games (seventh in league).
  • Andy Delort has eight goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Nice.
  • Gouiri has six assists in 24 games -- tops on Nice, and seventh in the league.

Angers Key Players

  • Angers is led by Thomas Mangani, with six goals (on 11 shots) in 23 league games.
  • Sofiane Boufal is Angers' No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 27 shots, 1.4 per game) in 20 league appearances.
  • Boufal is Angers' assist leader, with three in 20 games (26th in league).

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

FC Metz

W 2-0

Away

2/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

L 1-0

Home

2/12/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 2-0

Away

2/20/2022

Angers

-

Home

2/26/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

3/5/2022

PSG

-

Home

3/13/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/26/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 1-0

Home

2/4/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 5-2

Away

2/13/2022

Strasbourg

L 1-0

Home

2/20/2022

Nice

-

Away

2/27/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

3/6/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

OGC Nice vs. Angers

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

