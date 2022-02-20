OGC Nice vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Angers SCO takes on OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera on Sunday, February 20. The two Ligue 1 teams will face off at 7:00 AM ET. With 43 points, Nice is third in the league table. Angers has 29 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Nice vs. Angers
- Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Allianz Rivera
Nice and Angers Stats
- Nice has scored 36 goals in 24 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and Angers has given up 35 in 24 (11th in league).
- Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (30 in 24 matches), and Nice is first in goals conceded (21 in 24).
- Nice's goal differential is +15, which is fifth in the league.
- Angers has a goal differential of -5 for the season, which is 14th in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has 10 goals in 24 games (seventh in league).
- Andy Delort has eight goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Nice.
- Gouiri has six assists in 24 games -- tops on Nice, and seventh in the league.
Angers Key Players
- Angers is led by Thomas Mangani, with six goals (on 11 shots) in 23 league games.
- Sofiane Boufal is Angers' No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 27 shots, 1.4 per game) in 20 league appearances.
- Boufal is Angers' assist leader, with three in 20 games (26th in league).
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
FC Metz
W 2-0
Away
2/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
L 1-0
Home
2/12/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 2-0
Away
2/20/2022
Angers
-
Home
2/26/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
3/5/2022
PSG
-
Home
3/13/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/26/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
L 1-0
Home
2/4/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 5-2
Away
2/13/2022
Strasbourg
L 1-0
Home
2/20/2022
Nice
-
Away
2/27/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
3/6/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
How To Watch
February
20
2022
OGC Nice vs. Angers
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
