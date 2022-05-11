OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

OGC Nice will host AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at Allianz Rivera on Wednesday, May 11. The two teams will face off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 61 points, Nice is currently sixth in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Nice vs. AS Saint-Etienne

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Allianz Rivera
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

  • Nice is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and AS Saint-Etienne is 19th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).
  • AS Saint-Etienne is scoring 1.1 goals per game (16th in Ligue 1), and Nice is conceding 0.8 per match (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Nice is sixth in the league, at +15.
  • AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -32 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Andy Delort is Nice's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 65 shots) in 32 league games.
  • Amine Gouiri is Nice's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 44 shots, 1.3 per game) in 35 league appearances.
  • Gouiri is Nice's leader in assists, with six in 35 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

AS Monaco

L 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Troyes

W 1-0

Home

5/1/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 1-0

Away

5/11/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

5/14/2022

Lille

-

Home

5/21/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 2-2

Away

4/23/2022

AS Monaco

L 4-1

Home

4/30/2022

Stade Rennes

L 2-0

Away

5/11/2022

Nice

-

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

5/21/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

How To Watch

May
11
2022

OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
