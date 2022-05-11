OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
OGC Nice will host AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at Allianz Rivera on Wednesday, May 11. The two teams will face off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 61 points, Nice is currently sixth in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Nice vs. AS Saint-Etienne
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Allianz Rivera
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nice and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- Nice is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and AS Saint-Etienne is 19th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).
- AS Saint-Etienne is scoring 1.1 goals per game (16th in Ligue 1), and Nice is conceding 0.8 per match (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Nice is sixth in the league, at +15.
- AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -32 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Andy Delort is Nice's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 65 shots) in 32 league games.
- Amine Gouiri is Nice's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 44 shots, 1.3 per game) in 35 league appearances.
- Gouiri is Nice's leader in assists, with six in 35 league appearances.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
AS Monaco
L 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Troyes
W 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 1-0
Away
5/11/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
5/14/2022
Lille
-
Home
5/21/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 2-2
Away
4/23/2022
AS Monaco
L 4-1
Home
4/30/2022
Stade Rennes
L 2-0
Away
5/11/2022
Nice
-
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
5/21/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
