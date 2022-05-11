OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

OGC Nice will host AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at Allianz Rivera on Wednesday, May 11. The two teams will face off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 61 points, Nice is currently sixth in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Nice vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Allianz Rivera

Nice and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

Nice is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and AS Saint-Etienne is 19th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).

AS Saint-Etienne is scoring 1.1 goals per game (16th in Ligue 1), and Nice is conceding 0.8 per match (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Nice is sixth in the league, at +15.

AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -32 for the season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Nice Key Players

Andy Delort is Nice's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 65 shots) in 32 league games.

Amine Gouiri is Nice's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 44 shots, 1.3 per game) in 35 league appearances.

Gouiri is Nice's leader in assists, with six in 35 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 AS Monaco L 1-0 Away 4/24/2022 Troyes W 1-0 Home 5/1/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 1-0 Away 5/11/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 5/14/2022 Lille - Home 5/21/2022 Stade Reims - Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule