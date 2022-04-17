Skip to main content

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Lorient takes on OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera on Sunday, April 17. The two Ligue 1 teams will face off at 7:00 AM ET. Nice has 52 points, and is sixth in the league. FC Lorient has 31 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Nice vs. FC Lorient

Nice and FC Lorient Stats

  • Nice is scoring 1.3 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient is conceding 1.6 per game (16th in league).
  • FC Lorient is scoring 1.0 goal per game (17th in Ligue 1), and Nice is conceding 0.9 per game (first in league).
  • Nice has a goal differential of +13 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • FC Lorient's goal differential is -19, which ranks 16th in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Nice is led by Andy Delort, who has 10 goals in 28 games (11th in league).
  • Amine Gouiri has 10 goals in 31 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has six in 31 games (13th in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

Stade Rennes

D 1-1

Home

4/10/2022

RC Lens

L 3-0

Away

4/17/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

4/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

4/24/2022

Troyes

-

Home

5/1/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Strasbourg

D 0-0

Home

4/3/2022

PSG

L 5-1

Away

4/8/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 6-2

Home

4/17/2022

Nice

-

Away

4/20/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

5/1/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

How To Watch

April
17
2022

OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011246297h
Ligue 1

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (42) advances home to score a run on a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
USATSI_18091808
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Kraken

By Adam Childs10 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Apr 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal with the bench in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy