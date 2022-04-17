OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Lorient takes on OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera on Sunday, April 17. The two Ligue 1 teams will face off at 7:00 AM ET. Nice has 52 points, and is sixth in the league. FC Lorient has 31 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Nice vs. FC Lorient
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Allianz Rivera
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nice and FC Lorient Stats
- Nice is scoring 1.3 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient is conceding 1.6 per game (16th in league).
- FC Lorient is scoring 1.0 goal per game (17th in Ligue 1), and Nice is conceding 0.9 per game (first in league).
- Nice has a goal differential of +13 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- FC Lorient's goal differential is -19, which ranks 16th in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Nice is led by Andy Delort, who has 10 goals in 28 games (11th in league).
- Amine Gouiri has 10 goals in 31 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has six in 31 games (13th in league).
FC Lorient Key Players
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
Stade Rennes
D 1-1
Home
4/10/2022
RC Lens
L 3-0
Away
4/17/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
4/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
4/24/2022
Troyes
-
Home
5/1/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Strasbourg
D 0-0
Home
4/3/2022
PSG
L 5-1
Away
4/8/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 6-2
Home
4/17/2022
Nice
-
Away
4/20/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
5/1/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
How To Watch
April
17
2022
OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)