OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

FC Lorient takes on OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera on Sunday, April 17. The two Ligue 1 teams will face off at 7:00 AM ET. Nice has 52 points, and is sixth in the league. FC Lorient has 31 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Nice vs. FC Lorient

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Allianz Rivera

Allianz Rivera Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice and FC Lorient Stats

Nice is scoring 1.3 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient is conceding 1.6 per game (16th in league).

FC Lorient is scoring 1.0 goal per game (17th in Ligue 1), and Nice is conceding 0.9 per game (first in league).

Nice has a goal differential of +13 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.

FC Lorient's goal differential is -19, which ranks 16th in the league.

Nice Key Players

Nice is led by Andy Delort, who has 10 goals in 28 games (11th in league).

Amine Gouiri has 10 goals in 31 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has six in 31 games (13th in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Olympique Marseille L 2-1 Away 4/2/2022 Stade Rennes D 1-1 Home 4/10/2022 RC Lens L 3-0 Away 4/17/2022 FC Lorient - Home 4/20/2022 AS Monaco - Away 4/24/2022 Troyes - Home 5/1/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away

FC Lorient Schedule