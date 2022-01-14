OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Nantes will take to the pitch against OGC Nice on Friday, January 14 in Ligue 1. The game at Allianz Rivera begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Nice has 37 points, and is second in the league table. FC Nantes has 29 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Nice vs. FC Nantes
- Match Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Allianz Rivera
Nice and FC Nantes Stats
- Nice is scoring 1.6 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes is giving up 1.2 per match (sixth in league).
- FC Nantes is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (25 in 20 games), and Nice is second in goals conceded (17 in 20).
- Nice is second in the league in goal differential, at +15.
- FC Nantes has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is ninth in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has nine goals in 20 games (fifth in league).
- Andy Delort is Nice's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 40 shots, 2.2 per game) in 18 league appearances.
- Gouiri is Nice's leader in assists, with four in 20 games (seventh in league).
FC Nantes Key Players
- Ludovic Blas has seven goals in 18 games -- the leading scorer on FC Nantes, and 14th in the league.
- Also topping the goal-scoring charts for the squad is Randal Kolo Muani, with seven goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 19 league appearances.
- FC Nantes' best facilitator is Moses Simon, with seven assists in 18 league appearances.
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Away
12/22/2021
RC Lens
W 2-1
Home
1/9/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 3-0
Away
1/14/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
1/23/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
2/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
2/13/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
RC Lens
W 3-2
Home
12/22/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
W 1-0
Away
1/9/2022
AS Monaco
D 0-0
Home
1/14/2022
Nice
-
Away
1/23/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
2/6/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
2/13/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
How To Watch
January
14
2022
Nice vs. Nantes
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
