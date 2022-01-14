OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

FC Nantes will take to the pitch against OGC Nice on Friday, January 14 in Ligue 1. The game at Allianz Rivera begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Nice has 37 points, and is second in the league table. FC Nantes has 29 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Nice vs. FC Nantes

Match Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Allianz Rivera

Nice and FC Nantes Stats

Nice is scoring 1.6 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes is giving up 1.2 per match (sixth in league).

FC Nantes is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (25 in 20 games), and Nice is second in goals conceded (17 in 20).

Nice is second in the league in goal differential, at +15.

FC Nantes has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is ninth in the league.

Nice Key Players

Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has nine goals in 20 games (fifth in league).

Andy Delort is Nice's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 40 shots, 2.2 per game) in 18 league appearances.

Gouiri is Nice's leader in assists, with four in 20 games (seventh in league).

FC Nantes Key Players

Ludovic Blas has seven goals in 18 games -- the leading scorer on FC Nantes, and 14th in the league.

Also topping the goal-scoring charts for the squad is Randal Kolo Muani, with seven goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 19 league appearances.

FC Nantes' best facilitator is Moses Simon, with seven assists in 18 league appearances.

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Stade Rennes W 2-1 Away 12/22/2021 RC Lens W 2-1 Home 1/9/2022 Stade Brest 29 W 3-0 Away 1/14/2022 FC Nantes - Home 1/23/2022 FC Metz - Away 2/6/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 2/13/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away

FC Nantes Schedule