OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Nantes will take to the pitch against OGC Nice on Friday, January 14 in Ligue 1. The game at Allianz Rivera begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Nice has 37 points, and is second in the league table. FC Nantes has 29 points, and is in ninth place.

Nice and FC Nantes Stats

Nice and FC Nantes Stats

  • Nice is scoring 1.6 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes is giving up 1.2 per match (sixth in league).
  • FC Nantes is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (25 in 20 games), and Nice is second in goals conceded (17 in 20).
  • Nice is second in the league in goal differential, at +15.
  • FC Nantes has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is ninth in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has nine goals in 20 games (fifth in league).
  • Andy Delort is Nice's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 40 shots, 2.2 per game) in 18 league appearances.
  • Gouiri is Nice's leader in assists, with four in 20 games (seventh in league).

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Ludovic Blas has seven goals in 18 games -- the leading scorer on FC Nantes, and 14th in the league.
  • Also topping the goal-scoring charts for the squad is Randal Kolo Muani, with seven goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 19 league appearances.
  • FC Nantes' best facilitator is Moses Simon, with seven assists in 18 league appearances.

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Stade Rennes

W 2-1

Away

12/22/2021

RC Lens

W 2-1

Home

1/9/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 3-0

Away

1/14/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

1/23/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

2/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

2/13/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/10/2021

RC Lens

W 3-2

Home

12/22/2021

AS Saint-Etienne

W 1-0

Away

1/9/2022

AS Monaco

D 0-0

Home

1/14/2022

Nice

-

Away

1/23/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

2/6/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

2/13/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Nice vs. Nantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.





