OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lille OSC hits the pitch against OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera on Saturday, May 14. The two Ligue 1 clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET. With 64 points, Nice is fourth in the league table. Lille has 51 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Nice vs. Lille

Nice and Lille Stats

  • Nice has scored 48 goals in 36 matches (10th in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 45 in 36 (ninth in league).
  • Lille is scoring 1.2 goals per game (13th in Ligue 1), and Nice is conceding 0.9 per game (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Nice is sixth in the league, at +17.
  • Lille's goal differential is -2, 11th in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Andy Delort is Nice's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 70 shots) in 33 league games.
  • Amine Gouiri has 10 goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 36 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has seven in 36 league appearances.

Lille Key Players

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Troyes

W 1-0

Home

5/1/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 1-0

Away

5/11/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 4-2

Home

5/14/2022

Lille

-

Home

5/21/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Strasbourg

W 1-0

Home

5/1/2022

Troyes

L 3-0

Away

5/6/2022

AS Monaco

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Nice

-

Away

5/21/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

OGC Nice vs. Lille

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
