OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Lille OSC hits the pitch against OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera on Saturday, May 14. The two Ligue 1 clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET. With 64 points, Nice is fourth in the league table. Lille has 51 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Nice vs. Lille

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Allianz Rivera

Allianz Rivera Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice and Lille Stats

Nice has scored 48 goals in 36 matches (10th in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 45 in 36 (ninth in league).

Lille is scoring 1.2 goals per game (13th in Ligue 1), and Nice is conceding 0.9 per game (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Nice is sixth in the league, at +17.

Lille's goal differential is -2, 11th in the league.

Nice Key Players

Andy Delort is Nice's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 70 shots) in 33 league games.

Amine Gouiri has 10 goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 36 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has seven in 36 league appearances.

Lille Key Players

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Troyes W 1-0 Home 5/1/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 1-0 Away 5/11/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 4-2 Home 5/14/2022 Lille - Home 5/21/2022 Stade Reims - Away

Lille Schedule