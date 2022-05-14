OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lille OSC hits the pitch against OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera on Saturday, May 14. The two Ligue 1 clubs will battle at 3:00 PM ET. With 64 points, Nice is fourth in the league table. Lille has 51 points, and is in 10th place.
Nice and Lille Stats
- Nice has scored 48 goals in 36 matches (10th in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 45 in 36 (ninth in league).
- Lille is scoring 1.2 goals per game (13th in Ligue 1), and Nice is conceding 0.9 per game (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Nice is sixth in the league, at +17.
- Lille's goal differential is -2, 11th in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Andy Delort is Nice's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 70 shots) in 33 league games.
- Amine Gouiri has 10 goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 36 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has seven in 36 league appearances.
Lille Key Players
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Troyes
W 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 1-0
Away
5/11/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 4-2
Home
5/14/2022
Lille
-
Home
5/21/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Strasbourg
W 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
Troyes
L 3-0
Away
5/6/2022
AS Monaco
L 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
Nice
-
Away
5/21/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
