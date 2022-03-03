Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, March 5. The game at Allianz Rivera gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG has 62 points, and is first in the league table. Nice has 47 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Nice vs. PSG

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Allianz Rivera

Allianz Rivera Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice and PSG Stats

PSG is first in Ligue 1 offensively (2.2 goals per match), and Nice is first defensively (0.8 allowed per game).

Nice is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and PSG is giving up 0.9 per match (second in league).

PSG has a goal differential of +33 on the season, first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Nice is fourth in the league, at +16.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer this season, with 15 goals in 24 games (first in league).

The second-leading scorer for PSG is Danilo Pereira, who has five goals in 24 games.

Mbappe is PSG's leader in assists, with 11 in 24 games (first in league).

Nice Key Players

Amine Gouiri has 10 goals in 26 games -- the top scorer on Nice, and seventh in the league.

Andy Delort is Nice's No. 2 scorer with eight goals (on 45 shots, 2.0 per game) in 23 league appearances.

Nice's best facilitator is Gouiri, with six assists in 26 league appearances.

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Stade Rennes W 1-0 Home 2/19/2022 FC Nantes L 3-1 Away 2/26/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 3-1 Home 3/5/2022 Nice - Away 3/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 3/20/2022 AS Monaco - Away 4/3/2022 FC Lorient - Home

Nice Schedule