How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, March 5. The game at Allianz Rivera gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG has 62 points, and is first in the league table. Nice has 47 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch Nice vs. PSG
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Allianz Rivera
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nice and PSG Stats
- PSG is first in Ligue 1 offensively (2.2 goals per match), and Nice is first defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
- Nice is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and PSG is giving up 0.9 per match (second in league).
- PSG has a goal differential of +33 on the season, first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Nice is fourth in the league, at +16.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer this season, with 15 goals in 24 games (first in league).
- The second-leading scorer for PSG is Danilo Pereira, who has five goals in 24 games.
- Mbappe is PSG's leader in assists, with 11 in 24 games (first in league).
Nice Key Players
- Amine Gouiri has 10 goals in 26 games -- the top scorer on Nice, and seventh in the league.
- Andy Delort is Nice's No. 2 scorer with eight goals (on 45 shots, 2.0 per game) in 23 league appearances.
- Nice's best facilitator is Gouiri, with six assists in 26 league appearances.
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Stade Rennes
W 1-0
Home
2/19/2022
FC Nantes
L 3-1
Away
2/26/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 3-1
Home
3/5/2022
Nice
-
Away
3/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
3/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
4/3/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 2-0
Away
2/20/2022
Angers
W 1-0
Home
2/26/2022
Strasbourg
D 0-0
Away
3/5/2022
PSG
-
Home
3/12/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
4/3/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
