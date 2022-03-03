Skip to main content

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, March 5. The game at Allianz Rivera gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG has 62 points, and is first in the league table. Nice has 47 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Nice vs. PSG

Nice and PSG Stats

  • PSG is first in Ligue 1 offensively (2.2 goals per match), and Nice is first defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
  • Nice is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and PSG is giving up 0.9 per match (second in league).
  • PSG has a goal differential of +33 on the season, first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Nice is fourth in the league, at +16.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer this season, with 15 goals in 24 games (first in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for PSG is Danilo Pereira, who has five goals in 24 games.
  • Mbappe is PSG's leader in assists, with 11 in 24 games (first in league).

Nice Key Players

  • Amine Gouiri has 10 goals in 26 games -- the top scorer on Nice, and seventh in the league.
  • Andy Delort is Nice's No. 2 scorer with eight goals (on 45 shots, 2.0 per game) in 23 league appearances.
  • Nice's best facilitator is Gouiri, with six assists in 26 league appearances.

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Stade Rennes

W 1-0

Home

2/19/2022

FC Nantes

L 3-1

Away

2/26/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 3-1

Home

3/5/2022

Nice

-

Away

3/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

3/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

4/3/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 2-0

Away

2/20/2022

Angers

W 1-0

Home

2/26/2022

Strasbourg

D 0-0

Away

3/5/2022

PSG

-

Home

3/12/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

3/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

4/3/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
