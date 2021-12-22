OGC Nice vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch OGC Nice vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Wednesday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see RC Lens meet up with OGC Nice. The game at Allianz Rivera begins at 3:00 PM ET. Nice is fourth in the league table, with 31 points. RC Lens is sixth, with 27.

    How to Watch Nice vs. RC Lens

    • Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Allianz Rivera
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nice and RC Lens Stats

    • Nice is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is giving up 1.4 per game (13th in league).
    • RC Lens scores 1.8 goals per match (fourth in Ligue 1), and Nice concedes 0.9 per game (second in league).
    • Nice's goal differential (+11) is third in the league.
    • RC Lens has a goal differential of +6 on the season, which is sixth in the league.

    Nice Key Players

    • Amine Gouiri is Nice's leading scorer this year, with eight goals in 18 games (seventh in league).
    • Kasper Dolberg is Nice's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 13 league games.
    • Gouiri has three assists in 18 games -- No. 1 on Nice, and 16th in the league.

    RC Lens Key Players

    • Seko Fofana has five goals in 18 games -- the leading scorer on RC Lens, and 20th in the league.
    • Przemyslaw Frankowski is RC Lens' No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 18 league games.
    • Jonathan Clauss has six assists in 17 games -- the best mark on RC Lens, and fourth in the entire league.

    Nice Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    PSG

    D 0-0

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Strasbourg

    L 3-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stade Rennes

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/22/2021

    RC Lens

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Stade Brest 29

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    FC Nantes

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    FC Metz

    -

    Away

    RC Lens Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Clermont Foot 63

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/4/2021

    PSG

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/10/2021

    FC Nantes

    L 3-2

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nice

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Stade Rennes

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    AS Saint-Etienne

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Olympique Marseille

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    OGC Nice vs. RC Lens

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    lyon
    Soccer

    Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    lille
    Soccer

    Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    AS Monaco
    Soccer

    AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Soccer

    FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    OGC Nice
    Soccer

    OGC Nice vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    stade de reims
    Soccer

    Olympique Marseille vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    Handball

    How to Watch Benfica vs. Aguas Santas

    2 minutes ago
    liberty
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Liberty vs. Northern Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Kevin Easley Jr. (top right) shoots against Liberty Flames forward Shiloh Robinson (33) and guard Chris Parker (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Iowa vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy