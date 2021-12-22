OGC Nice vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch OGC Nice vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see RC Lens meet up with OGC Nice. The game at Allianz Rivera begins at 3:00 PM ET. Nice is fourth in the league table, with 31 points. RC Lens is sixth, with 27.
How to Watch Nice vs. RC Lens
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Allianz Rivera
Nice and RC Lens Stats
- Nice is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is giving up 1.4 per game (13th in league).
- RC Lens scores 1.8 goals per match (fourth in Ligue 1), and Nice concedes 0.9 per game (second in league).
- Nice's goal differential (+11) is third in the league.
- RC Lens has a goal differential of +6 on the season, which is sixth in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Amine Gouiri is Nice's leading scorer this year, with eight goals in 18 games (seventh in league).
- Kasper Dolberg is Nice's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 13 league games.
- Gouiri has three assists in 18 games -- No. 1 on Nice, and 16th in the league.
RC Lens Key Players
- Seko Fofana has five goals in 18 games -- the leading scorer on RC Lens, and 20th in the league.
- Przemyslaw Frankowski is RC Lens' No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 18 league games.
- Jonathan Clauss has six assists in 17 games -- the best mark on RC Lens, and fourth in the entire league.
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
PSG
D 0-0
Away
12/5/2021
Strasbourg
L 3-0
Home
12/12/2021
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Away
12/22/2021
RC Lens
-
Home
1/9/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
1/14/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
1/23/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Clermont Foot 63
D 2-2
Away
12/4/2021
PSG
D 1-1
Home
12/10/2021
FC Nantes
L 3-2
Away
12/22/2021
Nice
-
Away
1/8/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
1/15/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
1/23/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
