OGC Nice vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Wednesday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see RC Lens meet up with OGC Nice. The game at Allianz Rivera begins at 3:00 PM ET. Nice is fourth in the league table, with 31 points. RC Lens is sixth, with 27.

How to Watch Nice vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Allianz Rivera

Allianz Rivera Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice and RC Lens Stats

Nice is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is giving up 1.4 per game (13th in league).

RC Lens scores 1.8 goals per match (fourth in Ligue 1), and Nice concedes 0.9 per game (second in league).

Nice's goal differential (+11) is third in the league.

RC Lens has a goal differential of +6 on the season, which is sixth in the league.

Nice Key Players

Amine Gouiri is Nice's leading scorer this year, with eight goals in 18 games (seventh in league).

Kasper Dolberg is Nice's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 13 league games.

Gouiri has three assists in 18 games -- No. 1 on Nice, and 16th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana has five goals in 18 games -- the leading scorer on RC Lens, and 20th in the league.

Przemyslaw Frankowski is RC Lens' No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 18 league games.

Jonathan Clauss has six assists in 17 games -- the best mark on RC Lens, and fourth in the entire league.

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 PSG D 0-0 Away 12/5/2021 Strasbourg L 3-0 Home 12/12/2021 Stade Rennes W 2-1 Away 12/22/2021 RC Lens - Home 1/9/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 1/14/2022 FC Nantes - Home 1/23/2022 FC Metz - Away

RC Lens Schedule