How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

OGC Nice matches up with Stade Rennes at Allianz Rivera on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes is currently third in the league table, with 52 points. Nice is fourth, with 51.

How to Watch Nice vs. Stade Rennes

Nice and Stade Rennes Stats

  • Stade Rennes is first in Ligue 1 in goals scored (63 in 29 matches), and Nice is first in goals conceded (23 in 29).
  • Nice scores 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes concedes one per match (fourth in league).
  • Stade Rennes' goal differential (+35) is first in the league.
  • Nice's goal differential is +16, fifth in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer, with 16 goals (on 38 shots) in 28 league games.
  • Gaetan Laborde has 14 goals in 29 appearances, second-best on Stade Rennes.
  • Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has nine in 29 games (third in league).

Nice Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Angers

W 2-0

Home

3/13/2022

Olympique Lyon

W 4-2

Away

3/20/2022

FC Metz

W 6-1

Home

4/2/2022

Nice

-

Away

4/9/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

4/15/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

4/20/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

PSG

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Montpellier HSC

D 0-0

Away

3/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

4/10/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

4/17/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

4/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

OGC Nice vs. Rennes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
