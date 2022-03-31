OGC Nice matches up with Stade Rennes at Allianz Rivera on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes is currently third in the league table, with 52 points. Nice is fourth, with 51.

How to Watch Nice vs. Stade Rennes

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Allianz Rivera

Allianz Rivera Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nice and Stade Rennes Stats

Stade Rennes is first in Ligue 1 in goals scored (63 in 29 matches), and Nice is first in goals conceded (23 in 29).

Nice scores 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes concedes one per match (fourth in league).

Stade Rennes' goal differential (+35) is first in the league.

Nice's goal differential is +16, fifth in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer, with 16 goals (on 38 shots) in 28 league games.

Gaetan Laborde has 14 goals in 29 appearances, second-best on Stade Rennes.

Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has nine in 29 games (third in league).

Nice Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Angers W 2-0 Home 3/13/2022 Olympique Lyon W 4-2 Away 3/20/2022 FC Metz W 6-1 Home 4/2/2022 Nice - Away 4/9/2022 Stade Reims - Away 4/15/2022 AS Monaco - Home 4/20/2022 Strasbourg - Away

Nice Schedule