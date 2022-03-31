How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
OGC Nice matches up with Stade Rennes at Allianz Rivera on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes is currently third in the league table, with 52 points. Nice is fourth, with 51.
How to Watch Nice vs. Stade Rennes
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Allianz Rivera
Nice and Stade Rennes Stats
- Stade Rennes is first in Ligue 1 in goals scored (63 in 29 matches), and Nice is first in goals conceded (23 in 29).
- Nice scores 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes concedes one per match (fourth in league).
- Stade Rennes' goal differential (+35) is first in the league.
- Nice's goal differential is +16, fifth in the league.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer, with 16 goals (on 38 shots) in 28 league games.
- Gaetan Laborde has 14 goals in 29 appearances, second-best on Stade Rennes.
- Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has nine in 29 games (third in league).
Nice Key Players
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Angers
W 2-0
Home
3/13/2022
Olympique Lyon
W 4-2
Away
3/20/2022
FC Metz
W 6-1
Home
4/2/2022
Nice
-
Away
4/9/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
4/15/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
4/20/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
PSG
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Montpellier HSC
D 0-0
Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
4/10/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
4/17/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
4/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
