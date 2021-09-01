How to Watch OL Reign at Houston Dash

With wins in five of its last six matches, OL Reign looks to keep that momentum going against the Houston Dash.

It's been a good month for OL Reign (8-1-7). Following a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Red Stars on July 18, the team has victories in five of its past six matches with the only loss coming 1-0 against Kansas City.

On Wednesday, OL Reign looks to extend that streak against a team it already defeated during this run: the Houston Dash (6-3-6).

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 1, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV.

At one point, it looked like OL Reign was going to have a long, long season, with six losses against just three wins. But things have turned around in Tacoma, with Bethany Balcer tied for fourth in the NWSL in goals now. Jessica Fishlock is tied for second in assists with four.

On the other side of the pitch is the Houston Dash. Sitting just eighth out of 10 teams in the standings right now, the Dash need wins. It defeated Racing Louisville 1-0 on Sunday, but that was the team's first win since July 17.

Included in the Dash's results since then is a 5-1 loss to OL Reign. The Dash were dominated in that one, taking just three shots while OL Reign took 22. The Dash had possession just 32% of the time and committed 14 fouls.

Can the Dash get things together in this rematch? Or will OL Reign continue its path towards the top of the NWSL standings?

