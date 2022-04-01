Angers SCO will meet Olympique Lyon on Sunday, April 3 in Ligue 1. The game at Groupama Stadium starts at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon currently has 43 points, and is 10th in the league table. Angers has 32 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Angers

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Olympique Lyon and Angers Stats

Olympique Lyon is eighth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Angers is 13th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).

Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Olympique Lyon is 10th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).

Olympique Lyon's goal differential (+3) is ninth in the league.

Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -9.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 10 goals in 21 games (seventh in league).

The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Romain Faivre, who has nine goals in 27 games.

Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with four in 27 games (22nd in league).

Angers Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/4/2022 FC Lorient W 4-1 Away 3/13/2022 Stade Rennes L 4-2 Home 3/20/2022 Stade Reims D 0-0 Away 4/3/2022 Angers - Home 4/10/2022 Strasbourg - Away 4/17/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 4/20/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away

Angers Schedule