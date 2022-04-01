Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Angers SCO will meet Olympique Lyon on Sunday, April 3 in Ligue 1. The game at Groupama Stadium starts at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon currently has 43 points, and is 10th in the league table. Angers has 32 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Angers

Olympique Lyon and Angers Stats

  • Olympique Lyon is eighth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Angers is 13th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
  • Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Olympique Lyon is 10th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
  • Olympique Lyon's goal differential (+3) is ninth in the league.
  • Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -9.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 10 goals in 21 games (seventh in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Romain Faivre, who has nine goals in 27 games.
  • Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with four in 27 games (22nd in league).

Angers Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

FC Lorient

W 4-1

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Rennes

L 4-2

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Reims

D 0-0

Away

4/3/2022

Angers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

4/17/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

4/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Stade Rennes

L 2-0

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Reims

L 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

4/10/2022

Lille

-

Home

4/17/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

4/20/2022

PSG

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Angers

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

