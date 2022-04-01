How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Angers SCO will meet Olympique Lyon on Sunday, April 3 in Ligue 1. The game at Groupama Stadium starts at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon currently has 43 points, and is 10th in the league table. Angers has 32 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Angers
- Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
Olympique Lyon and Angers Stats
- Olympique Lyon is eighth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Angers is 13th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
- Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Olympique Lyon is 10th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
- Olympique Lyon's goal differential (+3) is ninth in the league.
- Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -9.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 10 goals in 21 games (seventh in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Romain Faivre, who has nine goals in 27 games.
- Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with four in 27 games (22nd in league).
Angers Key Players
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
FC Lorient
W 4-1
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Rennes
L 4-2
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Reims
D 0-0
Away
4/3/2022
Angers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
4/17/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
4/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Stade Rennes
L 2-0
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Reims
L 1-0
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
4/10/2022
Lille
-
Home
4/17/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
4/20/2022
PSG
-
Home
