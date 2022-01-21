Olympique Lyon vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AS Saint-Etienne will visit Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium on Friday at 3:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is 11th in the league, with 29 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th, with 12.
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. AS Saint-Etienne
- Match Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Olympique Lyon and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- Olympique Lyon puts up 1.4 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne allows 2.1 per game (19th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne is 19th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (18 in 20 matches), and Olympique Lyon is ninth in goals conceded (27 in 20).
- Olympique Lyon is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +1.
- AS Saint-Etienne is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -24.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Olympique Lyon is led by Lucas Paqueta, who has seven goals (on 34 shots) in 19 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Karl Toko Ekambi, who has five goals in 17 games.
- Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with three in 19 league appearances.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
- AS Saint-Etienne is led by Wahbi Khazri, with seven goals in 19 games (14th in league).
- Denis Bouanga is AS Saint-Etienne's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 27 shots, 1.6 per game) in 17 league appearances.
- AS Saint-Etienne's top facilitator is Arnaud Nordin, with three assists in 18 games (22nd in league).
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
FC Metz
D 1-1
Home
1/9/2022
PSG
D 1-1
Home
1/16/2022
Troyes
W 1-0
Away
1/21/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
2/5/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
2/13/2022
Nice
-
Home
2/19/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Stade Reims
L 2-0
Away
12/22/2021
FC Nantes
L 1-0
Home
1/15/2022
RC Lens
L 2-1
Home
1/21/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
1/26/2022
Angers
-
Away
2/5/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
2/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
How To Watch
January
21
2022
Olympique Lyonnais vs. AS Saint-Étienne
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)