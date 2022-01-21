Olympique Lyon vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

AS Saint-Etienne will visit Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium on Friday at 3:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is 11th in the league, with 29 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th, with 12.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Olympique Lyon and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

Olympique Lyon puts up 1.4 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne allows 2.1 per game (19th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne is 19th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (18 in 20 matches), and Olympique Lyon is ninth in goals conceded (27 in 20).

Olympique Lyon is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

AS Saint-Etienne is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -24.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Olympique Lyon is led by Lucas Paqueta, who has seven goals (on 34 shots) in 19 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Karl Toko Ekambi, who has five goals in 17 games.

Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with three in 19 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

AS Saint-Etienne is led by Wahbi Khazri, with seven goals in 19 games (14th in league).

Denis Bouanga is AS Saint-Etienne's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 27 shots, 1.6 per game) in 17 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne's top facilitator is Arnaud Nordin, with three assists in 18 games (22nd in league).

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 FC Metz D 1-1 Home 1/9/2022 PSG D 1-1 Home 1/16/2022 Troyes W 1-0 Away 1/21/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 2/5/2022 AS Monaco - Away 2/13/2022 Nice - Home 2/19/2022 RC Lens - Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule