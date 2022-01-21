Olympique Lyon vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Saint-Etienne will visit Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium on Friday at 3:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is 11th in the league, with 29 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th, with 12.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. AS Saint-Etienne

  • Match Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Groupama Stadium
Olympique Lyon and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

  • Olympique Lyon puts up 1.4 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne allows 2.1 per game (19th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne is 19th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (18 in 20 matches), and Olympique Lyon is ninth in goals conceded (27 in 20).
  • Olympique Lyon is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +1.
  • AS Saint-Etienne is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -24.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Olympique Lyon is led by Lucas Paqueta, who has seven goals (on 34 shots) in 19 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Karl Toko Ekambi, who has five goals in 17 games.
  • Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with three in 19 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

  • AS Saint-Etienne is led by Wahbi Khazri, with seven goals in 19 games (14th in league).
  • Denis Bouanga is AS Saint-Etienne's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 27 shots, 1.6 per game) in 17 league appearances.
  • AS Saint-Etienne's top facilitator is Arnaud Nordin, with three assists in 18 games (22nd in league).

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

FC Metz

D 1-1

Home

1/9/2022

PSG

D 1-1

Home

1/16/2022

Troyes

W 1-0

Away

1/21/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

2/5/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

2/13/2022

Nice

-

Home

2/19/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Stade Reims

L 2-0

Away

12/22/2021

FC Nantes

L 1-0

Home

1/15/2022

RC Lens

L 2-1

Home

1/21/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

1/26/2022

Angers

-

Away

2/5/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

2/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

