Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon and FC Metz will match up in Ligue 1 play on Wednesday, December 22. The game at Groupama Stadium starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is 13th in the league table, with 24 points. FC Metz is 18th, with 15.
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Olympique Lyon and FC Metz Stats
- Olympique Lyon is ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (25 in 17 matches), and FC Metz is 18th in goals conceded (38 in 18).
- FC Metz is 15th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (22 in 18 games), and Olympique Lyon is 12th in goals allowed (25 in 17).
- Olympique Lyon's goal differential (0) is 11th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 18th in the league, at -16.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer, with six goals (on 29 shots) in 16 league games.
- Karl Toko Ekambi has five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Paqueta has three assists in 16 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 16th in the league.
FC Metz Key Players
- Nicolas De Preville has four goals in 13 games -- the top scorer on FC Metz, and 29th in the league.
- Fabien Centtonze has scored four times in 16 appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Lamine Gueye has three assists in 17 games -- the best mark on FC Metz, and 16th in the entire league.
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Stade Reims
L 2-1
Home
12/5/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
D 2-2
Away
12/12/2021
Lille
D 0-0
Away
12/22/2021
FC Metz
-
Home
1/9/2022
PSG
-
Home
1/16/2022
Troyes
-
Away
1/23/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Montpellier HSC
L 3-1
Home
12/5/2021
AS Monaco
L 4-0
Away
12/12/2021
FC Lorient
W 4-1
Home
12/22/2021
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
1/9/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
1/16/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
1/23/2022
Nice
-
Home
