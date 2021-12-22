Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Olympique Lyon and FC Metz will match up in Ligue 1 play on Wednesday, December 22. The game at Groupama Stadium starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is 13th in the league table, with 24 points. FC Metz is 18th, with 15.

    How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz

    • Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Groupama Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Olympique Lyon and FC Metz Stats

    • Olympique Lyon is ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (25 in 17 matches), and FC Metz is 18th in goals conceded (38 in 18).
    • FC Metz is 15th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (22 in 18 games), and Olympique Lyon is 12th in goals allowed (25 in 17).
    • Olympique Lyon's goal differential (0) is 11th in the league.
    • In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 18th in the league, at -16.

    Olympique Lyon Key Players

    • Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer, with six goals (on 29 shots) in 16 league games.
    • Karl Toko Ekambi has five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Paqueta has three assists in 16 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 16th in the league.

    FC Metz Key Players

    • Nicolas De Preville has four goals in 13 games -- the top scorer on FC Metz, and 29th in the league.
    • Fabien Centtonze has scored four times in 16 appearances, tied for the team lead.
    • Lamine Gueye has three assists in 17 games -- the best mark on FC Metz, and 16th in the entire league.

    Olympique Lyon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Stade Reims

    L 2-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Girondins Bordeaux

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lille

    D 0-0

    Away

    12/22/2021

    FC Metz

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    PSG

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Troyes

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    AS Saint-Etienne

    -

    Home

    FC Metz Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Montpellier HSC

    L 3-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    AS Monaco

    L 4-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    FC Lorient

    W 4-1

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Olympique Lyon

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Strasbourg

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Stade Reims

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Nice

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Metz

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

