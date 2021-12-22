Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Olympique Lyon and FC Metz will match up in Ligue 1 play on Wednesday, December 22. The game at Groupama Stadium starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is 13th in the league table, with 24 points. FC Metz is 18th, with 15.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz

Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Olympique Lyon and FC Metz Stats

Olympique Lyon is ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (25 in 17 matches), and FC Metz is 18th in goals conceded (38 in 18).

FC Metz is 15th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (22 in 18 games), and Olympique Lyon is 12th in goals allowed (25 in 17).

Olympique Lyon's goal differential (0) is 11th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 18th in the league, at -16.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer, with six goals (on 29 shots) in 16 league games.

Karl Toko Ekambi has five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Paqueta has three assists in 16 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 16th in the league.

FC Metz Key Players

Nicolas De Preville has four goals in 13 games -- the top scorer on FC Metz, and 29th in the league.

Fabien Centtonze has scored four times in 16 appearances, tied for the team lead.

Lamine Gueye has three assists in 17 games -- the best mark on FC Metz, and 16th in the entire league.

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Stade Reims L 2-1 Home 12/5/2021 Girondins Bordeaux D 2-2 Away 12/12/2021 Lille D 0-0 Away 12/22/2021 FC Metz - Home 1/9/2022 PSG - Home 1/16/2022 Troyes - Away 1/23/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home

FC Metz Schedule