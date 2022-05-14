Olympique Lyon vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Olympique Lyon and FC Nantes will meet at Groupama Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will get underway on May 14 at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league table, with 56 points. FC Nantes is ninth, with 54.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. FC Nantes

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Groupama Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olympique Lyon and FC Nantes Stats

Olympique Lyon has scored 61 goals in 36 games (third in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes has conceded 44 in 36 (eighth in league).

FC Nantes scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon concedes 1.3 per game (11th in league).

Olympique Lyon is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +13.

FC Nantes' goal differential is +8, which ranks ninth in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 19 goals (on 61 shots) in 28 league games.

Karl Toko Ekambi has 12 goals in 28 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Olympique Lyon.

Lucas Paqueta has six assists in 34 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Lyon, and 15th in the league.

FC Nantes Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Montpellier HSC W 5-2 Home 5/1/2022 Olympique Marseille W 3-0 Away 5/8/2022 FC Metz L 3-2 Away 5/14/2022 FC Nantes - Home 5/21/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away

FC Nantes Schedule