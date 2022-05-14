Olympique Lyon vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon and FC Nantes will meet at Groupama Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will get underway on May 14 at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league table, with 56 points. FC Nantes is ninth, with 54.
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. FC Nantes
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Olympique Lyon and FC Nantes Stats
- Olympique Lyon has scored 61 goals in 36 games (third in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes has conceded 44 in 36 (eighth in league).
- FC Nantes scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon concedes 1.3 per game (11th in league).
- Olympique Lyon is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +13.
- FC Nantes' goal differential is +8, which ranks ninth in the league.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 19 goals (on 61 shots) in 28 league games.
- Karl Toko Ekambi has 12 goals in 28 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Olympique Lyon.
- Lucas Paqueta has six assists in 34 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Lyon, and 15th in the league.
FC Nantes Key Players
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 5-2
Home
5/1/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 3-0
Away
5/8/2022
FC Metz
L 3-2
Away
5/14/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
5/21/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 5-3
Home
4/30/2022
RC Lens
D 2-2
Away
5/11/2022
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
5/21/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nantes
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)