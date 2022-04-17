Olympique Lyon vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ligue 1 action on Sunday will feature Olympique Lyon meeting Girondins Bordeaux. The two teams will hit the pitch at 11:05 AM ET from Groupama Stadium, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon currently has 47 points, and is 10th in the league table. Girondins Bordeaux has 26 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Girondins Bordeaux
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
Olympique Lyon and Girondins Bordeaux Stats
- Olympique Lyon has scored 44 goals in 31 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux has conceded 71 in 31 (20th in league).
- Girondins Bordeaux has scored 41 goals in 31 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has given up 40 in 31 (10th in league).
- Olympique Lyon is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
- Girondins Bordeaux has a goal differential of -30 for the season, 20th in the league.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 12 goals (on 40 shots) in 23 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Romain Faivre, who has nine goals in 29 games.
- Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with five in 29 games (17th in league).
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Stade Reims
D 0-0
Away
4/3/2022
Angers
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
Strasbourg
D 1-1
Away
4/17/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
4/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
4/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
5/1/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
L 2-0
Home
4/2/2022
Lille
D 0-0
Away
4/10/2022
FC Metz
W 3-1
Home
4/17/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
4/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
4/24/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
5/1/2022
Nice
-
Home
