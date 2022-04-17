Olympique Lyon vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action on Sunday will feature Olympique Lyon meeting Girondins Bordeaux. The two teams will hit the pitch at 11:05 AM ET from Groupama Stadium, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon currently has 47 points, and is 10th in the league table. Girondins Bordeaux has 26 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Girondins Bordeaux

Olympique Lyon and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

  • Olympique Lyon has scored 44 goals in 31 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux has conceded 71 in 31 (20th in league).
  • Girondins Bordeaux has scored 41 goals in 31 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has given up 40 in 31 (10th in league).
  • Olympique Lyon is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
  • Girondins Bordeaux has a goal differential of -30 for the season, 20th in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 12 goals (on 40 shots) in 23 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Olympique Lyon is Romain Faivre, who has nine goals in 29 games.
  • Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with five in 29 games (17th in league).

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Stade Reims

D 0-0

Away

4/3/2022

Angers

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

Strasbourg

D 1-1

Away

4/17/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

4/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

4/23/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

5/1/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

L 2-0

Home

4/2/2022

Lille

D 0-0

Away

4/10/2022

FC Metz

W 3-1

Home

4/17/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

4/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

4/24/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

5/1/2022

Nice

-

Home

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
