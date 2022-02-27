Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Lyon will host Lille OSC in Ligue 1 at Groupama Stadium on Sunday, February 27. The two teams will play at 2:45 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 39 points, Olympique Lyon is currently ninth in the league. Lille has 36 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Lille

  • Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Groupama Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olympique Lyon and Lille Stats

  • Olympique Lyon has scored 34 goals in 25 matches (10th in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 35 in 25 (10th in league).
  • Lille has scored 32 goals in 25 matches (13th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has given up 31 in 25 (eighth in league).
  • Olympique Lyon's goal differential (+3) is ninth in the league.
  • Lille is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Moussa Dembele has eight goals in 17 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 16th in the league.
  • Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 23 league games.
  • Olympique Lyon's leader in assists is Paqueta, who has three in 23 league appearances.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David has 12 goals in 25 games -- the leading scorer on Lille, and fifth in the league.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with five goals (on 2.0 shots per game) in 23 league appearances.
  • Yilmaz is Lille's assist leader, with three in 23 league appearances.

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

AS Monaco

L 2-0

Away

2/12/2022

Nice

W 2-0

Home

2/19/2022

RC Lens

D 1-1

Away

2/27/2022

Lille

-

Home

3/4/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

PSG

L 5-1

Home

2/12/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 1-0

Away

2/18/2022

FC Metz

D 0-0

Home

2/27/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

3/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

3/13/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

3/19/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Lille

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
