Olympique Lyon will host Lille OSC in Ligue 1 at Groupama Stadium on Sunday, February 27. The two teams will play at 2:45 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 39 points, Olympique Lyon is currently ninth in the league. Lille has 36 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Lille

Olympique Lyon and Lille Stats

Olympique Lyon has scored 34 goals in 25 matches (10th in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 35 in 25 (10th in league).

Lille has scored 32 goals in 25 matches (13th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has given up 31 in 25 (eighth in league).

Olympique Lyon's goal differential (+3) is ninth in the league.

Lille is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Moussa Dembele has eight goals in 17 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 16th in the league.

Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 23 league games.

Olympique Lyon's leader in assists is Paqueta, who has three in 23 league appearances.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David has 12 goals in 25 games -- the leading scorer on Lille, and fifth in the league.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with five goals (on 2.0 shots per game) in 23 league appearances.

Yilmaz is Lille's assist leader, with three in 23 league appearances.

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 AS Monaco L 2-0 Away 2/12/2022 Nice W 2-0 Home 2/19/2022 RC Lens D 1-1 Away 2/27/2022 Lille - Home 3/4/2022 FC Lorient - Away 3/13/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 3/20/2022 Stade Reims - Away

