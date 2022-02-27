How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon will host Lille OSC in Ligue 1 at Groupama Stadium on Sunday, February 27. The two teams will play at 2:45 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 39 points, Olympique Lyon is currently ninth in the league. Lille has 36 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Lille
- Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
Olympique Lyon and Lille Stats
- Olympique Lyon has scored 34 goals in 25 matches (10th in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 35 in 25 (10th in league).
- Lille has scored 32 goals in 25 matches (13th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has given up 31 in 25 (eighth in league).
- Olympique Lyon's goal differential (+3) is ninth in the league.
- Lille is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Moussa Dembele has eight goals in 17 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 16th in the league.
- Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 23 league games.
- Olympique Lyon's leader in assists is Paqueta, who has three in 23 league appearances.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David has 12 goals in 25 games -- the leading scorer on Lille, and fifth in the league.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with five goals (on 2.0 shots per game) in 23 league appearances.
- Yilmaz is Lille's assist leader, with three in 23 league appearances.
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
AS Monaco
L 2-0
Away
2/12/2022
Nice
W 2-0
Home
2/19/2022
RC Lens
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
Lille
-
Home
3/4/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
PSG
L 5-1
Home
2/12/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 1-0
Away
2/18/2022
FC Metz
D 0-0
Home
2/27/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
3/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
3/13/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
3/19/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
