Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Lyon and Montpellier HSC will match up in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, April 23. The game at Groupama Stadium starts at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league table, with 50 points. Montpellier HSC is 11th, with 42.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Groupama Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olympique Lyon and Montpellier HSC Stats

  • Olympique Lyon is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC is giving up 1.4 per game (12th in league).
  • Montpellier HSC is eighth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (44 in 33 games), and Olympique Lyon is 11th in goals allowed (43 in 33).
  • In terms of goal differential, Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league, at +8.
  • Montpellier HSC's goal differential (-2) is 12th in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 15 goals in 25 games (fourth in league).
  • Karl Toko Ekambi has 10 goals in 25 appearances, second-best on Olympique Lyon.
  • Olympique Lyon's leader in assists is Lucas Paqueta, who has five in 31 league appearances.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Strasbourg

D 1-1

Away

4/17/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 6-1

Home

4/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

5/1/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

5/8/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

5/14/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 2-0

Away

4/17/2022

Stade Reims

D 0-0

Home

4/20/2022

RC Lens

L 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

5/1/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

5/8/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

5/14/2022

PSG

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Montpellier HSC

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

