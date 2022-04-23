Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Olympique Lyon and Montpellier HSC will match up in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, April 23. The game at Groupama Stadium starts at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league table, with 50 points. Montpellier HSC is 11th, with 42.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Groupama Stadium

Olympique Lyon and Montpellier HSC Stats

Olympique Lyon is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC is giving up 1.4 per game (12th in league).

Montpellier HSC is eighth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (44 in 33 games), and Olympique Lyon is 11th in goals allowed (43 in 33).

In terms of goal differential, Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league, at +8.

Montpellier HSC's goal differential (-2) is 12th in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 15 goals in 25 games (fourth in league).

Karl Toko Ekambi has 10 goals in 25 appearances, second-best on Olympique Lyon.

Olympique Lyon's leader in assists is Lucas Paqueta, who has five in 31 league appearances.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Strasbourg D 1-1 Away 4/17/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 6-1 Home 4/20/2022 Stade Brest 29 L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 5/1/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away 5/8/2022 FC Metz - Away 5/14/2022 FC Nantes - Home

Montpellier HSC Schedule