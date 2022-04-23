Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon and Montpellier HSC will match up in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, April 23. The game at Groupama Stadium starts at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league table, with 50 points. Montpellier HSC is 11th, with 42.
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Olympique Lyon and Montpellier HSC Stats
- Olympique Lyon is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC is giving up 1.4 per game (12th in league).
- Montpellier HSC is eighth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (44 in 33 games), and Olympique Lyon is 11th in goals allowed (43 in 33).
- In terms of goal differential, Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league, at +8.
- Montpellier HSC's goal differential (-2) is 12th in the league.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 15 goals in 25 games (fourth in league).
- Karl Toko Ekambi has 10 goals in 25 appearances, second-best on Olympique Lyon.
- Olympique Lyon's leader in assists is Lucas Paqueta, who has five in 31 league appearances.
Montpellier HSC Key Players
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Strasbourg
D 1-1
Away
4/17/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 6-1
Home
4/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
5/1/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
5/8/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
5/14/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 2-0
Away
4/17/2022
Stade Reims
D 0-0
Home
4/20/2022
RC Lens
L 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
5/1/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
5/8/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
5/14/2022
PSG
-
Home
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Olympique Lyonnais vs. Montpellier HSC
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)