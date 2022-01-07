Olympique Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon matches up with Paris Saint-Germain at Groupama Stadium on Sunday at 2:45 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. With 46 points, PSG is first in the league table. Olympique Lyon has 25 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. PSG
- Match Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
Olympique Lyon and PSG Stats
- PSG has scored 39 goals in 19 matches (first in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has given up 26 in 18 (10th in league).
- Olympique Lyon is ninth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
- PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +22.
- Olympique Lyon's goal differential is 0, which ranks 10th in the league.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 50 shots) in 17 league games.
- Mauro Icardi is PSG's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 14 shots, 0.8 per game) in 17 league appearances.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 17 games (first in league).
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Olympique Lyon is led by Lucas Paqueta, with six goals (on 30 shots) in 17 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Karl Toko Ekambi, with five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Paqueta has three assists in 17 games -- the best mark on Olympique Lyon, and 18th in the entire league.
PSG Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Home/Away
12/4/2021
RC Lens
D 1-1
Away
12/12/2021
AS Monaco
W 2-0
Home
12/22/2021
FC Lorient
D 1-1
Away
1/9/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
1/15/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
1/23/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
2/6/2022
Lille
-
Away
Olympique Lyon Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Home/Away
12/5/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
D 2-2
Away
12/12/2021
Lille
D 0-0
Away
12/22/2021
FC Metz
D 1-1
Home
1/9/2022
PSG
-
Home
1/16/2022
Troyes
-
Away
1/21/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
2/5/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
How To Watch
January
9
2022
Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
