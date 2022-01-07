Olympique Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Olympique Lyon matches up with Paris Saint-Germain at Groupama Stadium on Sunday at 2:45 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. With 46 points, PSG is first in the league table. Olympique Lyon has 25 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. PSG

Match Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Olympique Lyon and PSG Stats

PSG has scored 39 goals in 19 matches (first in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has given up 26 in 18 (10th in league).

Olympique Lyon is ninth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 allowed per match).

PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +22.

Olympique Lyon's goal differential is 0, which ranks 10th in the league.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 50 shots) in 17 league games.

Mauro Icardi is PSG's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 14 shots, 0.8 per game) in 17 league appearances.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 17 games (first in league).

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Olympique Lyon is led by Lucas Paqueta, with six goals (on 30 shots) in 17 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Karl Toko Ekambi, with five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.

Paqueta has three assists in 17 games -- the best mark on Olympique Lyon, and 18th in the entire league.

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 RC Lens D 1-1 Away 12/12/2021 AS Monaco W 2-0 Home 12/22/2021 FC Lorient D 1-1 Away 1/9/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away 1/15/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 1/23/2022 Stade Reims - Home 2/6/2022 Lille - Away

Olympique Lyon Schedule