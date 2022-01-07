Olympique Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Lyon matches up with Paris Saint-Germain at Groupama Stadium on Sunday at 2:45 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. With 46 points, PSG is first in the league table. Olympique Lyon has 25 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. PSG

Olympique Lyon and PSG Stats

  • PSG has scored 39 goals in 19 matches (first in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has given up 26 in 18 (10th in league).
  • Olympique Lyon is ninth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
  • PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +22.
  • Olympique Lyon's goal differential is 0, which ranks 10th in the league.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 50 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Mauro Icardi is PSG's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 14 shots, 0.8 per game) in 17 league appearances.
  • PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 17 games (first in league).

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Olympique Lyon is led by Lucas Paqueta, with six goals (on 30 shots) in 17 league games.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Karl Toko Ekambi, with five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
  • Paqueta has three assists in 17 games -- the best mark on Olympique Lyon, and 18th in the entire league.

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

RC Lens

D 1-1

Away

12/12/2021

AS Monaco

W 2-0

Home

12/22/2021

FC Lorient

D 1-1

Away

1/9/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

1/15/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

1/23/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

2/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Girondins Bordeaux

D 2-2

Away

12/12/2021

Lille

D 0-0

Away

12/22/2021

FC Metz

D 1-1

Home

1/9/2022

PSG

-

Home

1/16/2022

Troyes

-

Away

1/21/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

2/5/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
