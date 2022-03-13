Olympique Lyon vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

On Sunday, Olympique Lyon and Stade Rennes will face off in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 12:05 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Groupama Stadium. With 42 points, Olympique Lyon is ninth in the league table. Stade Rennes has 46 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Stade Rennes

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Olympique Lyon and Stade Rennes Stats

Olympique Lyon puts up 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes allows 0.9 per match (third in league).

Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (2.0 goals per match), and Olympique Lyon is ninth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).

Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Stade Rennes' goal differential is +28, second in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Moussa Dembele is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 19 games (11th in league).

Romain Faivre has nine goals in 26 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Lucas Paqueta has four assists in 25 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 22nd in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 RC Lens D 1-1 Away 2/27/2022 Lille L 1-0 Home 3/4/2022 FC Lorient W 4-1 Away 3/13/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 3/20/2022 Stade Reims - Away 4/3/2022 Angers - Home 4/10/2022 Strasbourg - Away

Stade Rennes Schedule