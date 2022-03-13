Olympique Lyon vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Olympique Lyon and Stade Rennes will face off in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 12:05 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Groupama Stadium. With 42 points, Olympique Lyon is ninth in the league table. Stade Rennes has 46 points, and is in fourth place.
How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Stade Rennes
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Olympique Lyon and Stade Rennes Stats
- Olympique Lyon puts up 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes allows 0.9 per match (third in league).
- Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (2.0 goals per match), and Olympique Lyon is ninth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
- Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
- Stade Rennes' goal differential is +28, second in the league.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Moussa Dembele is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 19 games (11th in league).
- Romain Faivre has nine goals in 26 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Lucas Paqueta has four assists in 25 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 22nd in the league.
Stade Rennes Key Players
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
RC Lens
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
Lille
L 1-0
Home
3/4/2022
FC Lorient
W 4-1
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
4/3/2022
Angers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Troyes
W 4-1
Home
2/25/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 4-2
Away
3/6/2022
Angers
W 2-0
Home
3/13/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
3/20/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
4/3/2022
Nice
-
Away
4/10/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Lyon vs. Stade Rennais
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)