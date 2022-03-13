Olympique Lyon vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Olympique Lyon and Stade Rennes will face off in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 12:05 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Groupama Stadium. With 42 points, Olympique Lyon is ninth in the league table. Stade Rennes has 46 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. Stade Rennes

Olympique Lyon and Stade Rennes Stats

  • Olympique Lyon puts up 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes allows 0.9 per match (third in league).
  • Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (2.0 goals per match), and Olympique Lyon is ninth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
  • Olympique Lyon is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
  • Stade Rennes' goal differential is +28, second in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Moussa Dembele is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 19 games (11th in league).
  • Romain Faivre has nine goals in 26 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Lucas Paqueta has four assists in 25 games -- tops on Olympique Lyon, and 22nd in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

RC Lens

D 1-1

Away

2/27/2022

Lille

L 1-0

Home

3/4/2022

FC Lorient

W 4-1

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

4/3/2022

Angers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Troyes

W 4-1

Home

2/25/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 4-2

Away

3/6/2022

Angers

W 2-0

Home

3/13/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

3/20/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

4/3/2022

Nice

-

Away

4/10/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Lyon vs. Stade Rennais

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
