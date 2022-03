Olympique Marseille and AS Monaco will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, March 6. The game at Orange Velodrome gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 47 points, Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league table. AS Monaco has 38 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Orange Velodrome

Orange Velodrome Live Stream on fuboTV

Olympique Marseille and AS Monaco Stats

Olympique Marseille is scoring 1.5 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

AS Monaco puts up 1.5 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille allows 0.9 per game (third in league).

Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +15 on the season, which is fifth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is sixth in the league, at +10.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, who has nine goals (on 38 shots) in 23 league games.

Cengiz Under has seven goals in 23 appearances, second-best on Olympique Marseille.

Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has eight in 23 games (third in league).

AS Monaco Key Players

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 FC Metz W 2-1 Away 2/20/2022 Clermont Foot 63 L 2-0 Home 2/27/2022 Troyes D 1-1 Away 3/6/2022 AS Monaco - Home 3/13/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 3/20/2022 Nice - Home 4/3/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away

AS Monaco Schedule