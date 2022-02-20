Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clermont Foot 63 will visit Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome on Sunday at 2:45 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. With 46 points, Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 24 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Clermont Foot 63

  • Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Orange Velodrome
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olympique Marseille and Clermont Foot 63 Stats

  • Olympique Marseille has scored 38 goals in 24 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has conceded 41 in 24 (17th in league).
  • Clermont Foot 63 scores 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille gives up 0.9 per match (first in league).
  • Olympique Marseille is third in the league in goal differential, at +17.
  • Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -17 on the season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 35 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Cengiz Under is Olympique Marseille's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 21 league games.
  • Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has eight in 21 games (second in league).

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with nine goals (on 36 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Clermont Foot 63's second-leading scorer is Elbasan Rashani, with five in 20 games.
  • Clermont Foot 63's top facilitator is Rashani, with five assists in 20 games (10th in league).

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 2-1

Away

2/4/2022

Angers

W 5-2

Home

2/13/2022

FC Metz

W 2-1

Away

2/20/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

2/27/2022

Troyes

-

Away

3/6/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

3/13/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

Stade Rennes

W 2-1

Home

2/6/2022

Nice

W 1-0

Away

2/13/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 2-1

Home

2/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

2/27/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

3/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

3/13/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Marseille vs. Clermont Foot

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
