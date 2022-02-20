Clermont Foot 63 will visit Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome on Sunday at 2:45 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. With 46 points, Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 24 points, and is in 15th place.

Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Orange Velodrome

Orange Velodrome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olympique Marseille has scored 38 goals in 24 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 has conceded 41 in 24 (17th in league).

Clermont Foot 63 scores 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille gives up 0.9 per match (first in league).

Olympique Marseille is third in the league in goal differential, at +17.

Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -17 on the season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 35 shots) in 21 league games.

Cengiz Under is Olympique Marseille's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 21 league games.

Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has eight in 21 games (second in league).

Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with nine goals (on 36 shots) in 19 league games.

Clermont Foot 63's second-leading scorer is Elbasan Rashani, with five in 20 games.

Clermont Foot 63's top facilitator is Rashani, with five assists in 20 games (10th in league).

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/1/2022 Olympique Lyon L 2-1 Away 2/4/2022 Angers W 5-2 Home 2/13/2022 FC Metz W 2-1 Away 2/20/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 2/27/2022 Troyes - Away 3/6/2022 AS Monaco - Home 3/13/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away