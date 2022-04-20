Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Orange Velodrome gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 59 points, Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league table. FC Nantes has 47 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Orange Velodrome

Orange Velodrome Live Stream on fuboTV

Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes Stats

Olympique Marseille is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (52 in 32 matches), and FC Nantes is seventh in goals conceded (35 in 32).

FC Nantes has scored 41 goals in 32 matches (11th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has given up 31 in 32 (third in league).

Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +21 on the season, which is third in the league.

FC Nantes' goal differential (+6) is ninth in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, who has 10 goals in 28 games (13th in league).

Cengiz Under has nine goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 28 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has eight in 28 league appearances.

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 4-2 Away 4/10/2022 Montpellier HSC W 2-0 Home 4/17/2022 PSG L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 FC Nantes - Home 4/24/2022 Stade Reims - Away 5/1/2022 Olympique Lyon - Home 5/8/2022 FC Lorient - Away

