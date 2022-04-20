Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Orange Velodrome gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 59 points, Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league table. FC Nantes has 47 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Orange Velodrome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes Stats
- Olympique Marseille is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (52 in 32 matches), and FC Nantes is seventh in goals conceded (35 in 32).
- FC Nantes has scored 41 goals in 32 matches (11th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has given up 31 in 32 (third in league).
- Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +21 on the season, which is third in the league.
- FC Nantes' goal differential (+6) is ninth in the league.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, who has 10 goals in 28 games (13th in league).
- Cengiz Under has nine goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 28 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has eight in 28 league appearances.
FC Nantes Key Players
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 4-2
Away
4/10/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-0
Home
4/17/2022
PSG
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
5/1/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
5/8/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 3-2
Away
4/10/2022
Stade Brest 29
D 1-1
Away
4/17/2022
Angers
D 1-1
Home
4/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
4/24/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
4/30/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
5/11/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
How To Watch
April
20
2022
Marseille vs. Nantes
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)