Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Orange Velodrome gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 59 points, Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league table. FC Nantes has 47 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Orange Velodrome
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes Stats

  • Olympique Marseille is fourth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (52 in 32 matches), and FC Nantes is seventh in goals conceded (35 in 32).
  • FC Nantes has scored 41 goals in 32 matches (11th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has given up 31 in 32 (third in league).
  • Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +21 on the season, which is third in the league.
  • FC Nantes' goal differential (+6) is ninth in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Olympique Marseille is led by Dimitri Payet, who has 10 goals in 28 games (13th in league).
  • Cengiz Under has nine goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 28 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has eight in 28 league appearances.

FC Nantes Key Players

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 4-2

Away

4/10/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-0

Home

4/17/2022

PSG

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

5/1/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

5/8/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 3-2

Away

4/10/2022

Stade Brest 29

D 1-1

Away

4/17/2022

Angers

D 1-1

Home

4/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

4/24/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

4/30/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

5/11/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Marseille vs. Nantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18117427
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_12945540
MLB

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1011428787h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain

By Tom Sunderland6 minutes ago
imago1011395060h
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Juventus vs. Fiorentina in Canada

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy