Olympique Marseille vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Olympique Marseille and Lille OSC will meet in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, January 16. The game at Orange Velodrome gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is third in the league table, with 36 points. Lille is 10th, with 28.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Lille

Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Orange Velodrome

Olympique Marseille and Lille Stats

Olympique Marseille has scored 27 goals in 19 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and Lille has conceded 26 in 19 (10th in league).

Lille is 11th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Olympique Marseille is first defensively (0.8 allowed per game).

Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +12 for the season, fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Lille is 10th in the league, at 0.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 30 shots) in 16 league games.

Cengiz Under has five goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Payet is Olympique Marseille's leader in assists, with six in 16 games (fifth in league).

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David is Lille's top scorer, with 12 goals (on 32 shots) in 19 league games.

Lille's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with five in 18 games.

Yilmaz has three assists in 18 games -- the best mark on Lille, and 20th in the entire league.

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Strasbourg W 2-0 Away 12/22/2021 Stade Reims D 1-1 Home 1/7/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 1-0 Away 1/16/2022 Lille - Home 1/22/2022 RC Lens - Away 2/4/2022 Angers - Home 2/13/2022 FC Metz - Away

Lille Schedule