Olympique Marseille vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Marseille and Lille OSC will meet in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, January 16. The game at Orange Velodrome gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is third in the league table, with 36 points. Lille is 10th, with 28.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Lille

Olympique Marseille and Lille Stats

  • Olympique Marseille has scored 27 goals in 19 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and Lille has conceded 26 in 19 (10th in league).
  • Lille is 11th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Olympique Marseille is first defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
  • Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +12 for the season, fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Lille is 10th in the league, at 0.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 30 shots) in 16 league games.
  • Cengiz Under has five goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Payet is Olympique Marseille's leader in assists, with six in 16 games (fifth in league).

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David is Lille's top scorer, with 12 goals (on 32 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Lille's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with five in 18 games.
  • Yilmaz has three assists in 18 games -- the best mark on Lille, and 20th in the entire league.

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Strasbourg

W 2-0

Away

12/22/2021

Stade Reims

D 1-1

Home

1/7/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 1-0

Away

1/16/2022

Lille

-

Home

1/22/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

2/4/2022

Angers

-

Home

2/13/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Troyes

W 2-1

Home

12/12/2021

Olympique Lyon

D 0-0

Home

12/22/2021

Girondins Bordeaux

W 3-2

Away

1/16/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

1/19/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

1/22/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

2/6/2022

PSG

-

Home

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Marseille vs. Lille

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Olympique Marseille vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
