Olympique Marseille vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Marseille and Lille OSC will meet in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, January 16. The game at Orange Velodrome gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is third in the league table, with 36 points. Lille is 10th, with 28.
How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Lille
- Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Orange Velodrome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Olympique Marseille and Lille Stats
- Olympique Marseille has scored 27 goals in 19 games (ninth in Ligue 1), and Lille has conceded 26 in 19 (10th in league).
- Lille is 11th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Olympique Marseille is first defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
- Olympique Marseille has a goal differential of +12 for the season, fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Lille is 10th in the league, at 0.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 30 shots) in 16 league games.
- Cengiz Under has five goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Payet is Olympique Marseille's leader in assists, with six in 16 games (fifth in league).
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David is Lille's top scorer, with 12 goals (on 32 shots) in 19 league games.
- Lille's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with five in 18 games.
- Yilmaz has three assists in 18 games -- the best mark on Lille, and 20th in the entire league.
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Strasbourg
W 2-0
Away
12/22/2021
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Home
1/7/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 1-0
Away
1/16/2022
Lille
-
Home
1/22/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
2/4/2022
Angers
-
Home
2/13/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Troyes
W 2-1
Home
12/12/2021
Olympique Lyon
D 0-0
Home
12/22/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
W 3-2
Away
1/16/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
1/19/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
1/22/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
2/6/2022
PSG
-
Home
How To Watch
January
16
2022
Marseille vs. Lille
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)