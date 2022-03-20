Olympique Marseille vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Olympique Marseille and OGC Nice will meet at Orange Velodrome on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will begin on March 20 at 3:45 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is currently third in the league table, with 50 points. Nice is fourth, with 51.

Olympique Marseille and Nice Stats

Olympique Marseille is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Nice is giving up 0.8 per game (first in league).

Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (38 in 28 matches), and Olympique Marseille is third in goals conceded (26 in 28).

Olympique Marseille's goal differential (+17) is fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Nice is fourth in the league, at +17.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 39 shots) in 24 league games.

Cengiz Under has eight goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Payet has eight assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Marseille, and third in the league.

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Troyes D 1-1 Away 3/6/2022 AS Monaco L 1-0 Home 3/13/2022 Stade Brest 29 W 4-1 Away 3/20/2022 Nice - Home 4/2/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away 4/10/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 4/17/2022 PSG - Away

