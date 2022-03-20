Olympique Marseille vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Marseille and OGC Nice will meet at Orange Velodrome on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will begin on March 20 at 3:45 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is currently third in the league table, with 50 points. Nice is fourth, with 51.
How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Nice
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Orange Velodrome
Olympique Marseille and Nice Stats
- Olympique Marseille is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Nice is giving up 0.8 per game (first in league).
- Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (38 in 28 matches), and Olympique Marseille is third in goals conceded (26 in 28).
- Olympique Marseille's goal differential (+17) is fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Nice is fourth in the league, at +17.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 39 shots) in 24 league games.
- Cengiz Under has eight goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Payet has eight assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Marseille, and third in the league.
Nice Key Players
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Troyes
D 1-1
Away
3/6/2022
AS Monaco
L 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 4-1
Away
3/20/2022
Nice
-
Home
4/2/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
4/10/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
4/17/2022
PSG
-
Away
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Strasbourg
D 0-0
Away
3/5/2022
PSG
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Montpellier HSC
D 0-0
Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
4/2/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
4/10/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
4/17/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
