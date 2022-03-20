Olympique Marseille vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Marseille and OGC Nice will meet at Orange Velodrome on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will begin on March 20 at 3:45 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is currently third in the league table, with 50 points. Nice is fourth, with 51.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Nice

Olympique Marseille and Nice Stats

  • Olympique Marseille is scoring 1.5 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Nice is giving up 0.8 per game (first in league).
  • Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (38 in 28 matches), and Olympique Marseille is third in goals conceded (26 in 28).
  • Olympique Marseille's goal differential (+17) is fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Nice is fourth in the league, at +17.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 39 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Cengiz Under has eight goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Payet has eight assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Marseille, and third in the league.

Nice Key Players

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Troyes

D 1-1

Away

3/6/2022

AS Monaco

L 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 4-1

Away

3/20/2022

Nice

-

Home

4/2/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

4/10/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

4/17/2022

PSG

-

Away

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Strasbourg

D 0-0

Away

3/5/2022

PSG

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Montpellier HSC

D 0-0

Away

3/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

4/2/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

4/10/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

4/17/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Marseille vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17928185
WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Singles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Francisco

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Hockey Fans
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch National Championship: Ohio State vs. Minnesota-Duluth

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17380775
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Wolves vs. Marlies

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1010637389h
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Atalanta in Canada

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
imago1010543356h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. OGC Nice in Canada

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
USATSI_17925353
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Rockets

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy